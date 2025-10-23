2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up Issabella Adjorkor Adjei has made her region and family proud

The Asesewa Senior High School graduate has redefined beauty with her great personality projected on the GMB platform

Some social media users have commented on Adjorkor's beauty, while others rated her performance on the just-ended GMB pageant

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful third runner-up, Issabella Adjorkor Adjei, popularly called Adjorkor, was undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous contestants.

The Greater Accra Region's representative has etched her name in history as one of the most beautiful ladies in Ghanaian pageantry.

GMB 2025 third runner-up Adjorkor slays in beautiful gowns for her latest photoshoot. Photo credit: @manyeadjorkor.

Source: Instagram

2025 GMB third runner-up Adjorkor wows crowd

One of the star performers in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Adjorkor's impressive acts earned her a spot in the finale, where she mesmerised many with her beauty and final educative performance.

As Adjorkor honoured the revered Twins Festival, a time of chastity, thankfulness, and spiritual equilibrium beat of Akwele Suma reverberated across the platform in the heart of Ga Mashie.

The proud Greater Accra representative wore two stylish African print outfits for her performance.

The Instagram video is below:

2025 GMB Third runner-up rocks red gown

During the question-and-answer segment of the finale, Adjorkor stood out in her flawless African print gown.

She embodied elegance and style as she mounted the stage in a mermaid-shaped African print gown that flaunted her curves.

Greater Accra's Adjorkor wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup, which made her melanin skin glow like the queen she is. She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"When I stepped onto Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2025 stage for the very first time, I carried with me the dreams of a young woman from Greater Accra — hopeful, passionate, and ready to share the beauty, culture, and strength of my people. Today, as I stand tall with pride, placing 5th among the most beautiful, intelligent, and courageous women in Ghana, I can only say… what a journey this has been! ❤️."



"Through every performance, every challenge, and every moment of doubt and triumph, I have grown. I’ve learned that true beauty isn’t about perfection — it’s about purpose, passion, and perseverance. This stage taught me to speak boldly, dream fiercely, and walk gracefully, not just for myself, but for everyone who believed in me."

The Instagram video is below:

2025 GMB Third Runner-Up rocks one-handed outfit

Greater Accra Region’s Adjorkor captivated the audience with her catwalking skills during the finale at the National Theatre, wearing a one-handed ensemble for the photoshoot.

She smiled beautifully while rocking a tailored-to-fit white one-handed top and a long African print skirt for the editorial shoot.

Adjorkor’s two-piece has become a go-to style for young women who want to trend without showing too much skin.

The Instagram video is below:

2025 GMB Third Runner-Up rocks green gown

2025 GMB third runner-up Adjorkor courted attention during the last eviction show with her stylish lace gown.

She wore a classy long-sleeve gown designed by male fashion designer Mr Kels, which reflected her unique beauty and style.

2025 GMB judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills warned Adjorkor against speaking too much before the finale on October 19, 2025. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer shared the inspiration behind her look in a viral post.

"The gown draws from the regal symbolism of heritage and renewal. The green in the @gtp_fashion cloth embodies growth, vitality, and a forward-looking Africa; wine evokes sophistication, depth, and timeless elegance; while gold signifies royalty, triumph, and excellence. Infused with 3D lace, the gown blends tradition with innovation, creating a tactile luxury that feels alive and celebratory."



"The silhouette is designed to command presence at a formal dinner, marrying structured elegance with fluid drapery, allowing the @gtp_fashion patterns to converse with the lace textures. The result is not just a gown, but a statement of power, culture, and aspiration crafted to stand out and win."

The one-handed is below:

2025 GMB third runner-up trends with classy gown

Adjorkor, who has a striking resemblance to Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo, didn’t disappoint with her look.

She was spotted in a structured, corseted African print gown for the GMB eviction show fashion week night.

The beauty queen and graduate of Koforidua Technical University wore elegant braids and flawless makeup to elevate her look.

The Instagram video is below:

2025 GMB Winner Flaunts No-Makeup Face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2025 GMB winner, Etornam, who caused a stir with her no-makeup face.

The 30-year-old beauty queen exuded confidence as she posed for a viral video shoot without makeup.

Some social media users have commented on the nineteenth GMB queen’s flawless beauty.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh