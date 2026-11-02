Christabel Ekeh announced the arrival of her second child, a baby girl, over four years after welcoming her first child, a son

The veteran Ghanaian actress shared a warm home video from her residence, showing her caring for her newborn alongside her son

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the popular actress and new mother

Veteran Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh has officially announced that she is now a mother of two, sharing the news through a heartfelt home video posted on Instagram on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh welcomes a second child and shares a video with her newborn daughter. Photo source: @newchristabelekeh

Source: Instagram

The clip, filmed in a cosy, warmly lit living room at her plush residence in a handheld selfie style, captured Christabel Ekeh in a parenting moment with her newborn baby girl.

Her son, who is over four years old, also featured in the video, making it a touching family reveal that quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh's growing family

Ekeh, who has long been one of Ghana's recognisable faces in film, modelling and beauty pageant scene after finishing as the first runner-up in Miss Malaika Ghana 2008, kept her pregnancy largely out of the public eye before the announcement.

The casual, unpolished nature of the video added to its warmth, showing the veteran Ghanaian actress, who has featured in several films alongside other top stars like Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro, Adjetey Anang, John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas and others, at home and at ease with her new daughter rather than staging a formal reveal.

The footage showed Ekeh, who recently celebrated her 36th birthday, tending to the baby in a relaxed setting, the kind of quiet domestic scene that resonated strongly with her followers, many of whom were moved by how natural and glowing she appeared.

The Instagram video of Christabel Ekeh introducing her newborn daughter is below:

Fans, celebrities celebrate Christabel Ekeh's new baby

The post drew a wave of warm responses from across social media, with friends, colleagues and supporters rushing to congratulate the actress on her growing family.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

@sellygalley wrote:

"Congratulations, my darling 🥰 beautiful mama 😍❤️."

@Sheilakenneth895 said:

"Congratulations, my queen, for giving birth to her second child. ❤️❤️ Wow, beautiful."

@odumi_angela commented:

"She looks so much like you. 😍"

@elaine_attoh added:

"Congratulations, beautiful ❤️."

Influencer Kwartemaa shares her new baby's photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa, who shared a hospital photo announcing the arrival of her baby girl on October 10, 2026.

The tender image, featuring the newborn beside a bassinet decorated with “Princess” and “Baby” balloons, drew a wave of heartfelt congratulations from her followers.

Fans also celebrated a new chapter for the influencer, whose lavish wedding in Accra made headlines earlier this year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh