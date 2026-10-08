Ghanaian musician Fameye was unveiled in a new role with one of the country's fast-growing food brands at a ceremony held at its branch in Accra

The partnership is tied to a new product launch that shares its name with the singer's latest release, and the CEO of the brand attended the event

Fameye also spoke about the deal at the event, sharing how long he had hoped to work with the company before the partnership was finally sealed

Ghanaian musician Fameye has landed a new role as brand ambassador for one of the country's fast-growing food chains.

Fameye is unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Pizzaman Chickenman. Image credit: Fameye/GH Hyper.

Source: Facebook

His appointment came on the same day as award-winning singer Black Sherif was unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Telecel Cash at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

The Second Sermon hitmaker was also named the face of the company's Project X. At the launch, he delivered an emotional performance that earned him a standing ovation.

He also urged fans to download the Telecel app for a chance to win upcoming giveaways and rewards.

Fameye unveiled as Pizzaman Chickenman ambassador

In videos shared on social media, Fameye was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Pizzaman Chickenman on Tuesday, October 7, 2026.

The signing and unveiling ceremony took place at the brand's Ring Road branch in Accra.

The company's CEO, Christian Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Chris B, was present to welcome the musician.

Speaking at the event, Fameye said working with the brand was something he had wanted to do for a long time.

The Instagram post of Fameye's unveiling as Pizzaman Chickenman brand ambassador is below.

Fameye headlines new GEN-Z package

As part of the partnership, Fameye will lead the launch of the brand's new GEN-Z package. The product shares its name with the singer's latest music release.

The package costs GH₵150 and comes with a medium Chibela pizza. Customers can also pair it with either Guyman jollof or fried rice.

Empress Gifty lands Verna ambassadorial deal

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, gospel musician Empress Gifty was named the official brand ambassador for Verna Natural Mineral Water.

The signing ceremony took place at the head office of Twellium Industrial Company Limited, which produces the drink. In her acceptance speech, the award-winning singer said Verna's Changing Lives Initiative was a key reason she partnered with the brand.

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Source: YEN.com.gh