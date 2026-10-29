Efiewura actress Naana, who played Koo Fori’s wife, resurfaced on TikTok in October 2026 after many years away from the screen, getting many fans talking

Gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr debuted a mohawk hairstyle in the United States, while musician Quamina MP cut off his long-worn dreadlocks in September

Veteran actors Daavi, Ecow Smith-Asante, Vivienne Achor and Pinamang also resurfaced at different times in 2026, with many fans praising how youthful they still look

Efiewura actress Naana, gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr and several other Ghanaian celebrities have resurfaced with new looks in 2026, getting fans talking.

Efiewura actress Naana, gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr and musician Quamina MP are among Ghanaian celebrities who resurfaced with new looks in 2026. Photo source: Ernest Opoku/Junkatown (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Some of these stars had been away from the spotlight for years, while others had relocated abroad. Their reappearances came through TikTok videos, Instagram posts, TV interviews and chance encounters on the street.

Many fans were thrilled to see their favourite stars again after long absences. Others marvelled at how much some of them had changed since their days on screen.

YEN.com.gh looks at 15 Ghanaian celebrities who resurfaced with new looks in 2026.

Ghanaian celebrities who resurfaced with new looks

1. Naana resurfaces after years away

Naana, the actress who played Koo Fori’s wife in Efiewura, resurfaced on TikTok in October 2026. She spoke to her followers in a selfie-style video, looking noticeably different from her days on the popular TV series.

According to reports, she left acting many years ago to work as an immigration officer with the Ghana Immigration Service. Fans flooded her comment section, with one writing, “Ei, Naana. Koo Fori’s wife.”

The TikTok video in which Naana, Koo Fori’s wife in Efiewura, shows off her new look is below.

2. Ernest Opoku Jnr’s new mohawk hairstyle

Veteran gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr got fans talking after he debuted a mohawk-style haircut in October 2026. He showed off the new hairstyle at a church event in the United States.

US-based Ghanaian personality Obaa Cee shared the clip on TikTok. Many fans were amused by the gospel singer’s bold new look.

3. Honey Frimpong resurfaces in the USA

Kumawood actress Honey Frimpong resurfaced in a TikTok video from the United States in October 2026. In the clip, she spent time with fellow actress Vivian Jill Lawrence.

Honey looked noticeably different from the image many fans remember from her Kumawood days. She has been away from active filmmaking for years.

4. Junka Town actress Tracy returns home

Tracy, known for her role in the Takoradi comic series Junka Town, resurfaced in Ghana in September 2026. Real name Tracy Tyga Stryda Billys, she had relocated abroad in 2025.

Takoradi content creator Effiakuma Chyna filmed her in a casual video, in which she looked noticeably different. One fan wrote, “I miss this girl. She is a great actress.”

The TikTok video in which Junka Town actress Tracy shows off her transformation in Takoradi is below.

5. Quamina MP ditches his dreadlocks

Musician Quamina MP surprised fans in September 2026 when he cut off his long-worn dreadlocks. He shared photos of his new low-cut hairstyle on Instagram with the caption “Call it whatever.”

Many fans said the new look gave him a cleaner and more polished appearance. “He fine like that ei,” one fan commented.

6. Amanda Jissih spots Daavi on street

Veteran comic actor Albert Kuvodu, popularly known as Daavi, resurfaced in August 2026. Actress Amanda Jissih spotted him on a busy street and filmed a short clip for TikTok.

Daavi, known for films like Fresh Trouble and Sun City, looked young for his age. He had reportedly been living in the Netherlands and away from the scene for years.

7. Pinamang makes rare appearance

Kumawood actress Pinamang made a rare appearance in a TikTok video in May 2026. Fans were struck by how youthful she looked after years out of the public eye.

Many praised her natural beauty and complexion. One fan said she was “getting old but still looking demure.”

8. Doris Sackitey resurfaces on U Cook

Veteran actress Doris Sackitey resurfaced on UTV’s U Cook with Empress Gifty in May 2026. She was one of the most in-demand actresses of the 2000s, starring in films such as Tentacle.

After years away from the spotlight, her appearance caused a stir online. “She still looks beautiful,” one fan wrote.

9. Gospel singer Cee resurfaces in USA

Gospel musician Cee, real name Cynthia Appiah Kubi, resurfaced on TikTok in April 2026. The former TV3 Mentor contestant appeared calm and relaxed in the video from the United States.

Her hit song Awurade Asem played in the background. “We really miss you,” one fan commented.

10. AJ Pretty flaunts new look

Content creator AJ Pretty, a former protégé of Dr Likee, resurfaced on TikTok in April 2026. Known for her roles in Ras Nene’s comedy skits, she had been largely inactive in recent years.

In the video, she rode in a luxury car with a female friend. Some viewers took a while to recognise her because of her changed appearance.

The TikTok video in which AJ Pretty flaunts her new look while riding in a luxury car is below.

11. Ecow Smith-Asante shows youthful looks abroad

Veteran actor Ecow Smith-Asante, known for playing Percy Asare in Sun City, resurfaced on Instagram in March 2026. He posed in a short-sleeved shirt and blazer at his residence abroad.

Fans said he still looked youthful despite his age. “You’re still looking great,” one fan wrote.

12. Benny Sowah flaunts current look abroad

Benny Sowah, best known as Natasha in the 2008 Kumawood film Abro Ne Bayie, resurfaced on TikTok in January 2026.

The actress wore a pink outfit and smiled for the camera in what looked like an upscale restaurant. She relocated from Ghana years ago. “Ei Natasha, is that you?” one fan asked.

13. Promzy shows new look abroad

Former VIP member Promzy, real name Emmanuel Ababio, resurfaced in February 2026 with a New Year message on Facebook.

He had a nearly bald head and a changed beard, wearing a black turtleneck and gold chains. Promzy had relocated abroad and stepped away from the music scene. One fan simply called him a “legend.”

14. Vivienne Achor glows in New York

New York-based veteran actress Vivienne Achor showed off a youthful look in a Facebook photo in January 2026.

The 62-year-old wore a black-and-gold dress, designer glasses and gold jewellery. Achor rose to fame in the 2000s with films such as My Mother’s Heart and The Return of Beyonce. “Sweet as ever,” one fan commented.

The Facebook photo in which Vivienne Achor flaunts her youthful look in New York is below.

15. Kumiwaa resurfaces on TikTok

Veteran Kumawood actress Naomi Kumiwaa Banafo resurfaced in a TikTok video in August 2026. Known for her dramatic roles, she filmed herself indoors, appearing in fine form.

She had been out of the public eye for years. “You are still looking nice,” one fan wrote.

NSMQ star Mbebo Nonna’s transformation abroad

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, 2020 NSMQ star Mbebo Nonna resurfaced with a massive transformation abroad.

The former Adisadel College Deputy Head Boy appeared in a TikTok video cycling with colleagues. He looked almost unrecognisable from his quiz days.

Mbebo graduated from New York University Abu Dhabi in 2025 and now works as an AI Engineer. Adisadel finished as first runners-up to PRESEC-Legon at NSMQ 2020.

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Source: YEN.com.gh