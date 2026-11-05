Portugal coach Jorge Jesus broke his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement, calling the forward a global icon

The two had a public falling out during the September Nations League camp after Jesus benched Ronaldo throughout a 2-1 win over Norway

Jesus disclosed that he placed a large photograph of Ronaldo in the national team's auditorium to inspire younger players

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Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has spoken publicly for the first time about Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football, describing the 41-year-old as a global icon and acknowledging the difficulty of accepting his departure.

The tribute comes despite a well-documented rift between the two men that emerged during Portugal's September-October international camp.

Jorge Jesus breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal retirement. Photos by Octavio Passos and Miguel Riopa.

Source: Getty Images

Jesus left Ronaldo unused throughout a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway, a decision that prompted the forward to leave the camp early.

Ronaldo publicly accused the coach of going back on a private understanding they had reached over his role in the squad, while Jesus responded by asserting his sole authority over team selection matters.

Jorge Jesus reflects on Ronaldo's legacy

Setting aside their differences, Jesus spoke warmly about Ronaldo's contribution to Portuguese football.

"Cristiano is a global icon, an example for Portugal and the national team," he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

The coach also disclosed that he had installed a large photograph of Ronaldo inside the national team's auditorium as a source of motivation for younger players coming through the ranks.

He further revealed that he had personally encouraged Ronaldo to continue.

"I asked him to continue with me because I needed him by my side. But I have to accept his decision," Jesus added.

Cristiano Ronaldo ends a 23-year international career

Ronaldo concludes his Portugal career having scored a record 146 goals across 234 appearances, a remarkable return that has never been matched at the international level.

Among his greatest achievements with the Seleção, he captained Portugal to their first-ever European Championship title in 2016 and lifted two UEFA Nations League trophies, per Livescore.

Despite the turbulence of their final months together, Jesus left no doubt about where Ronaldo stands in Portuguese football history.

"He will always have a place in the hearts of the Portuguese people. He will always be an icon of Portuguese football," the coach said.

Portugal vows to honour Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Portuguese Football Federation had announced plans to organise a farewell ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo following his international retirement.

The federation pledged to work with supporters and the nation to celebrate the Al-Nassr forward’s remarkable contribution to Portuguese football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh