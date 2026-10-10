Ghanaian media personality Delay sparked debate on X on October 10, 2026, with a post about older women who date younger men

Delay pointed out that wealthy men face no scrutiny for dating younger women, yet the same freedom is denied to wealthy older women

The post triggered a wave of reactions online, with netizens divided over the double standard she raised

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Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has reignited a familiar social debate after calling out what she sees as a glaring double standard in how society judges women who choose younger romantic partners.

On October 10, 2026, Delay took to X to share her thoughts, questioning the logic behind a norm that freely accepts wealthy older men dating younger women while treating the reverse as something scandalous.

TV host Delay asks why older women can't date younger men. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

Delay questions why rich women dating younger men

Her post was pointed and direct: "Why is it okay for rich men to be with younger women but taboo for rich women to be with younger men?"

The television host argued that wealthy men have long enjoyed a kind of social permission to pursue younger partners without facing serious public judgement.

Yet when a successful older woman makes the same choice, she is far more likely to be met with criticism, mockery, or moral scrutiny.

TV host Delay suggested this inconsistency says more about society's discomfort with female autonomy than it does about any genuine ethical concern.

She also widened her argument beyond just age, questioning why women in general are expected to seek approval for their personal choices in relationships at all.

The X post is below:

Ghanaians react to Delay's post about dating younger men

The post quickly picked up steam online, drawing a range of opinions from Ghanaians who weighed in on both sides of the conversation.

Some agreed with her framing, seeing it as a legitimate critique of a patriarchal double standard that has persisted for generations.

Others pushed back, offering their own perspectives on why they believe the social dynamics around age and relationships differ between men and women.

Delay is no stranger to stirring conversation on social issues. The veteran broadcaster has consistently used her platform to speak candidly about topics that many find uncomfortable, and this latest post appears to be very much in that tradition.

The X post is below:

TV host Delay interviews Morris Babyface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about eight law graduates recognised as the top students in their professional law courses at Ghana’s 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony.

Four women and four men received awards across disciplines including evidence, family law, advocacy and conveyancing, marking a milestone as they prepare to enter the legal profession.

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Source: YEN.com.gh