Regina Daniels broke her lengthy social media silence on her 25th birthday, sharing that she has been confined to a wheelchair for several months

The Nollywood actress revealed that what initially seemed like a minor health issue gradually left her unable to move around freely

Regina also opened up about significant developments in her recovery, including a new home purchase, in an emotional Instagram video

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Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has opened up about a deeply personal health battle, explaining she has been using a wheelchair and suffering debilitating pain for the better part of this year.

The 25-year-old actress shared the update in an emotional Instagram video posted on Saturday, 10 October 2026, choosing her birthday as the moment to finally address the questions her fans had been asking about her prolonged absence from social media.

Regina Daniels sits in a wheelchair for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @reginadaniels.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels on her painful health journey

Speaking candidly in the video, Regina explained that her troubles began with what she initially dismissed as something trivial, only for the situation to worsen dramatically after she hosted a children's day carnival, the last public event she attended before stepping back from public life.

"It started as something minor, very minor, but eventually led to this. But things took a major turn after the last public gathering I hosted, my children's day carnival. One test after another, I jokingly started calling myself elaborate. The pain became excruciating. Sometimes I can walk, and sometimes I can't move. I cried," she said.

The mother of two described the loss of her independence as one of the hardest parts of the experience, noting how difficult it had become to rely on others for even the most basic tasks.

She also spoke about turning to her faith to carry her through the ordeal, saying her healing remained in God's hands.

The Instagram video is below:

Regina Daniels speaks on relationships with her children

Despite the weight of everything she shared, Regina also delivered some genuinely uplifting news.

She stated that her recovery had seen meaningful progress and that she had relocated to be closer to her children, a move she described as driven by love and instinct.

After renting a property, she felt compelled to buy it outright, and in a touching detail, she shared that much of the furniture inside had been gifted to her by people who rallied around her during this difficult chapter.

"Well, me sitting here today, in front of this camera, sharing this y'all, it's because there's been some really significant developments in my recovery. And I say, thank you, Lord," she said.

She closed with a declaration of gratitude, stating: "In any situation I find myself, I will continuously give all glory and adoration to God Almighty for what He's done in my life, what He's doing, and what He's yet to do."

The video arrives against a turbulent personal backdrop for the actress.

Her marriage to Delta North senator Ned Nwoko collapsed between late 2025 and early 2026, with both parties trading allegations that included claims of domestic violence and drug abuse.

Regina ruled out any prospect of remarriage in May, and her mother, Rita Daniels, has since denied online rumours suggesting the former couple had reconciled.

The Instagram photos are below:

Van Vicker comments on his trending photo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Van Vicker’s response to a trending AI-generated image that appeared to show him with Regina Daniels.

The actor said the image was not real and clarified that he had worked with Daniels when she was young but had not seen her for more than 10 years.

The post sparked wider concerns among fans about the misuse of AI-generated images on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh