Popular Kumawood actor Don Little opened up about a strange childhood experience during an interview on the Atuu Show

Don Little claimed that while visiting his father's hometown as a young child, mystical dwarves repeatedly took him to their realm

The actor believes the time he spent with the dwarves may have influenced the way he developed and grew physically

Kumawood's beloved diminutive actor Don Little has left fans sad after recounting a remarkable story from his early childhood involving dwarves, disappearances, and what he believes may be a lasting physical consequence.

Don Little recounts how his family told him he was taken by dwarves in a viral video. Photo credit: @donlittle.

Source: Instagram

Don Little recalls being taken by dwarves

During a candid sit-down on the Atuu Show, the actor described being brought to his father's hometown as a very young child for traditional family obligations. What followed, according to Don Little, was anything but ordinary.

He recalled how his mother had settled him down to sleep before stepping out briefly, only to return and find him completely gone. The family's frantic search eventually led to an unexpected explanation from community members.

"There was a time she had put me to bed and had stepped out to get something; when she returned, I wasn't anywhere to be found. So, she panicked and asked around. That was when she was told that I had been taken by dwarves and would be brought back. And true, they brought me back," Don Little recalled.

Don Little's encounters with mystical dwarves

Far from a one-off event, the actor explained that these disappearances became a pattern throughout the entire duration of the family's stay in the town. According to him, the encounters carried a strangely playful quality.

"It became a regular thing. The dwarves would always come for me, take me to their land, play with me and feed me and bring me back," he stated.

The episodes only came to an end once his family fulfilled their traditional duties and his mother moved him away from the town.

Looking back, Don Little acknowledges he was far too young to grasp what was happening in the moment. As he grew older, however, he began to draw a connection between those early experiences and his physical development.

"I had no idea of what was happening. I was so young then. But as I started growing, then my parents realized I wasn't growing the normal way. Maybe it's because of the time I had been spending with the dwarves," he said.

Don Little recalls sleepwalking episodes and life after

He also disclosed that the unsettling experiences did not end entirely with his departure from the town.

As a growing child, he went through recurring sleepwalking-like episodes during which he would unconsciously make his way towards the edges of nearby forests.

Despite the weight of these early experiences, Don Little has carved out an enduring place for himself in Ghanaian cinema, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Kumawood and a beloved figure to audiences across the country and beyond.

The X video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh