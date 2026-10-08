Chivayo's uncle has shared new details about the moments before the businessman boarded the fatal helicopter

One of Chivayo's children rushed home from school to join the trip to Gandami village before plans changed at the last minute

The crash claimed the lives of Chivayo, his wife Lucy, and three other passengers, leaving their two children orphaned

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Fresh details of how the Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo's two children escaped the helicopter crash that killed him, his wife Lucy, and three other people have surfaced, as his uncle has spoken.

Fresh details emerge on how Wicknell Chivayo’s 2 children narrowly escaped the fatal helicopter crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

The uncle recounted how Chivayo had originally intended to take his children, John Chenjera and Atarah Minana, along on a trip to Gandami village.

He claimed one of the children even left school early after hearing they would be joining their father on the journey.

However, as the family waited for the second child to arrive, Wicknell Chivayo grew restless with the delay.

Wicknell Chivayo's decision that saved his children

Rather than continue waiting, Chivayo told the family he would take the children on another occasion, noting that visits to the village were a regular occurrence for them.

He then boarded the helicopter without them, a choice that proved devastating for him but life-saving for his son and daughter.

The uncle described how those who had been present at the departure later struggled to process just how close the children had come to being on the aircraft.

He said family members were convinced that John and Atarah would not have survived had they travelled with their parents that day.

Wicknell Chivayo's children mourn their parents

The remarks have deepened the emotional weight of a tragedy that already left two young children without either parent.

Footage that circulated after the crash showed John and Atarah breaking down beside their father's flag-draped casket when his body was brought to the family home. Relatives were seen stepping in to comfort the grieving siblings as they faced the reality of their loss.

Friends and family have since gathered to pay their final respects to Chivayo, whose death alongside Lucy has prompted widespread mourning across Zimbabwe.

The uncle's account of that last-minute change of plan has resonated with many, drawing reflection on how a moment of impatience ultimately kept both children alive.

The Instagram video of Wicknell Chivayo's uncle speaking is below.

Wicknell's son's emotional moment at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on John Chivayo’s emotional moment at his late father Wicknell Chivayo’s home, where he was filmed sitting quietly as relatives and mourners gathered.

The video has drawn widespread sympathy online, as the family prepares to bury the businessman following his death in a helicopter crash. Several African heads of state are expected to attend the funeral.

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Source: YEN.com.gh