Burudi Nabwera, Kenya's First Ambassador to the US and Former Cabinet Minister, Dies Aged 99
- Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi mourned the passing of Burudi Nabwera, describing him as a distinguished statesman and pioneer of Kenya's diplomacy
- Nabwera served as Kenya's first ambassador to the United States and held a Cabinet Minister portfolio in the early years of the Republic
- The renowned political figure's death at the age of 99 drew an outpouring of condolences from Kenyans online
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Burudi Nabwera, Kenya's pioneering diplomat and former Cabinet Minister, has died at the age of 99, leaving behind a legacy rooted in decades of public service and statecraft.
The news drew an immediate response from senior government figures, with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi among the first to pay tribute.
In a post shared on X on Friday, 9 October 2026, Mudavadi described Burudi Nabwera as a respected figure whose career helped shape Kenya's standing on the world stage in the formative years after independence.
Career that helped build Kenya's diplomatic identity
Nabwera's most historic distinction was serving as Kenya's first ambassador to the United States, a role that placed him at the centre of the country's earliest efforts to establish international relationships following independence.
He later served as a Cabinet Minister, contributing to the development of national institutions during a period when the foundations of the Kenyan state were still being laid.
Mudavadi described him as belonging to "a generation of leaders who helped lay the foundations of our nation's diplomacy and development," adding that his "remarkable contribution to our nation" deserved to inspire future generations of Kenyans.
He closed his tribute with a message of comfort to those closest to the late veteran diplomat:
"My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and all Kenyans mourning his passing."
The X post announcing the demise of Burudi Nabwera is below:
Tributes pour in for late Burudi Nabwera
The announcement of Nabwera's passing prompted a wave of condolences across social media, with many Kenyans honouring a man whose public life spanned multiple eras of the nation's history.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:
@oloojl said:
"Sad news. My condolences to the family. May he rest in peace."
@gideononchiri wrote:
"Let mzee rest harmoniously."
@LeonNgigi1 added:
"May his soul rest in eternal peace."
Former NPP Chairman and Minority Leader passes away
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Samuel Odoi-Sykes, the former NPP National Chairman and Minority Leader, who died on 5 October 2026.
His decades of service took him from Ghana’s Parliament to diplomatic postings around the world, including a landmark role during the NPP’s 2000 election victory.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh