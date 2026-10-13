Henry Gyan, former Twens music group member, businessman and partner of Snapchat influencer Beverly Konadu, has appeared on the US Department of Homeland Security's criminal aliens database

The US DHS 'Worst of the Worst' list now includes 44 Ghanaians following a late August and early September 2026 update that added 12 new names

Ghana now ranks third among West African countries on the infamous list, behind Nigeria and Liberia

Henry Gyan, a former member of the Ghanaian music group Twens, businessman and partner of popular Snapchat influencer Beverly Konadu, has been added to the United States Department of Homeland Security's "Worst of the Worst" (WOW) criminal aliens database.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) adds popular Ghanaian businessman Henry Gyan to its "Worst of the Worst" list. Photo source: Henry Gyan, DHS

Source: Facebook

His addition to the database was reported by Ghanaian online blog The State News in an X post on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The US DHS database entry, which lists Ghana as his country of origin, cited fraud by wire and identity theft as his crimes, with Fort Dix, New Jersey, recorded as his place of arrest.

Gyan's inclusion comes several months after he served federal prison time on fraud and money laundering charges and was deported back to Ghana.

The Ghanaian businessman was previously sentenced on June 29, 2023, by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to 81 months (6 years and 9 months) in federal prison and ordered to pay over $4 million in restitution for his role in a fraud and money laundering scheme.

Ghana's rising numbers on US WOW list

The update that captured Gyan's name was part of a broader revision to the database carried out in late August and early September 2026.

That single update added 12 Ghanaian nationals to the list, pushing the country's total from 32 to 44.

Ghana now ranks third among West African nations on the database, sitting behind Nigeria, which has 134 nationals listed, and Liberia with 111.

The X post detailing Henry Gyan's addition to the DHS "Worst of the Worst" database is below:

Reactions to Henry Gyan's WOW listing

The post drew immediate attention online, with many Ghanaians recognising Gyan's connection to Beverly Konadu.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@mujaab wrote:

"This Henry Gyan guy is that not Crazy Virggin's fiancé or boyfriend?"

@agkpope said:

"All this is to prevent investors from coming here."

@yrnrgee commented:

"Chale ebe the boys wey dey use demma accounts o."

Hajia4Reall's name appears in US WOW list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Hajia4Reall’s name appearing on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement list of criminal aliens, following her conviction in a multi-million-dollar romance scam case and deportation to Ghana.

Prosecutors said accounts she controlled received more than $2 million in fraudulently obtained funds, including money taken from victims through elaborate false stories.

Her case was linked to “The Enterprise”, a network accused of defrauding victims of an estimated $50 million.

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Source: YEN.com.gh