Dr Charis, wife of Ghanaian politician Vincent Assafuah, publicly weighed in on Serwaa Amihere's comments about designer bags

Serwaa had advised Ghanaian women not to rush into buying fake designer bags but to wait until they could afford the real thing

Dr Charis argued the advice was trivial and suggested Serwaa should have focused on more practical guidance around quality and bag maintenance

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Dr Charis, the wife of Ghanaian politician Vincent Asafuah, has pushed back against media personality Serwaa Amihere following comments she made about designer bags, describing the television presenter's advice as trivial.

Speaking in a video shared by Dr Charis, she took issue with the remarks Serwaa Amihere had made urging Ghanaian women not to rush into purchasing fake designer bags and instead wait until they had the financial means to buy authentic ones.

Ghanaian politician Vincent Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis, has commented on Serwaa Amihere's video about women buying fake bags. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Instagram

Dr Charis Challenges Serwaa Amihere's designer bag advice

Rather than endorsing the sentiment, Dr Charis argued that the advice amounted to little more than surface-level commentary.

In her view, Serwaa would have done better to focus on something more substantive, such as how women can properly care for quality bags to extend their lifespan, or other practical matters of greater relevance.

The criticism suggests Dr Charis felt the platform Serwaa Amihere used could have been an opportunity to offer guidance with more depth and lasting value, rather than weighing in on whether women should buy genuine or counterfeit luxury items.

The Instagram photos are below:

Reactions to Dr Charis's comments on Serwaa Amihere

The Naya TV video quickly drew reactions from social media users, with opinions split on whether Dr Charis's critique was warranted. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@marywood242024 wrote:

"When you expect more from people with less to say this is what happens. You guys have high expectations from 🤔🤔🤔🤔😨"

@maviskums said:

"I don't see anything wrong with what she said"

@elle_aay commented:

"Trivial matters??"

@im_haisy added:

"Just know their Birkins are for show off & to look down on other women. Woman of Valour in deed"

@grandesolutions27 wrote:

"I think doctor you speak sensible you should have been at the presentation".

The Instagram video is below:

Serwaa Amihere gives speech at Ignite conference

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has encouraged young women to remain patient and trust their journey as they pursue their dreams.

Speaking to mentees during IGNITE’s “The Complete Ignite Woman” session, the broadcaster reminded participants that their aspirations can become reality with time.

“All the things you are wishing for, you will get one day. Don’t rush it…” she said.

Her message emphasised patience, consistency and personal growth, urging women to avoid comparing their progress with others or putting unnecessary pressure on themselves.

She encouraged the mentees to remain focused, hopeful and committed to their goals, reminding them that success has no fixed timeline and that every journey unfolds differently.

The Instagram video is below:

List of Serwaa Amihere's bags

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaa Amihere’s handbag collection, including pieces from Chanel, Hermès and Dior, and the estimated value of a Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini.

The pink ostrich-leather bag is estimated to be worth US$6,000 to US$10,000.

The collection drew fresh attention after Amihere’s comments about buying fake designer items sparked debate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh