Ghanaian singer Mr Drew has become the subject of online criticism after a conversation on a social media audio space, with users widely sharing strong views

A social media user published an account of the exchange, and the post accuses the musician of how he spoke to another participant during the conversation

Reactions have poured in on Instagram, where some followers also questioned his response while others spoke about the importance of respect in public talks with fans

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has come under fire online after a heated exchange with a fellow participant during an X Space discussion.

Mr Drew faced backlash after a heated exchange with a fan during an X Space discussion. Image credit: Mr Drew

Source: Facebook

The conversation took place on X Space, the audio feature on X where users join live discussions.

A user identified as MR. RICHCAAN later shared a post accusing the singer of disrespecting another participant.

News of the post spread after Kss News shared it on Instagram on October 13, 2026.

Mr Drew faces backlash over comment

MR. RICHCAAN claimed the exchange turned sour when a participant referred to the singer as “chale”.

The post alleged that Mr Drew then told the participant they were not friends and asked why the word was used.

Kss News wrote that the singer “has come under criticism following a heated exchange during an X Space discussion.”

Some critics questioned the way he responded, while others used the moment to talk about respect in public conversations.

The claims come from the post by MR. RICHCAAN, and YEN.com.gh could not independently confirm what was said during the X Space.

Kss News shared the story about Mr Drew’s X Space exchange on Instagram, as shown below.

Reactions to Mr Drew’s X Space remark

Instagram users reacted to the post with jokes and criticism. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

mr_amanie_ wrote:

“There is no way Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sark will react to a fan like this; this is one of the reasons they are the top 3 artists”

philip_benson9 commented:

“You’re an artist, not a professor. Music is about vibes, and X is a place where people express themselves freely. What’s wrong with someone calling you Charlie? 😂”

abenaboatemaa29 said:

“Today Drew is telling someone he is not his mate 😂😂😂 Drew of yesterday in Accra Newtown dancing for fans 😂😂😂”

kayy_boateng added:

“He’s rather calling the guy Charley, funny 😂 like me too you no be ma Charley oo bro, if you figa you reach aa, you reach for your house inside, sia 😂”

Dosty faces backlash over Tima Kumkum comments

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, footage showing Andy Dosty and Tima Kumkum began circulating online on October 5, 2026.

Critics said the exchange started as playful banter but that Tima Kumkum seemed uncomfortable, while some viewers called on Multimedia Group’s HR department to act.

The clip appeared to be from a Joy Prime studio in Accra and was shared on X by blogger @eddie_wrt.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh