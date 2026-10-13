Ghanaian actor Van Vicker filed a lawsuit at the Accra High Court against comedian Lil Win over statements made in a social media video

The suit, filed on October 10, 2026, demands GH¢10 million in exemplary damages plus a public apology on news platforms for four consecutive weeks

Van Vicker claimed Lil Win's comments, linked to a movie disagreement, portrayed him as dishonest and unprofessional and left him living in fear in Kumasi

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Joseph Van Vicker has filed a lawsuit against comedian and actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, over allegedly defamatory remarks published in a social media video.

Van Vicker sues Lil Win for GH¢10 million over alleged defamatory video. Image credit: Barry Media

Source: Facebook

A Statement of Claim filed at the High Court of Justice, General Jurisdiction, in Accra, lists several reliefs Van Vicker is pursuing, including a court declaration that the statements in the video were "libellous and defamatory," exemplary damages of GH¢10 million, and general damages for libel.

Van Vicker is also requesting that Lil Win issue a retraction and public apology on news platforms, with the same level of prominence as the original publication, for four consecutive weeks. The suit additionally seeks legal costs.

Trigger of Van Vicker lawsuit against Lil Win's

The legal action stems from remarks Lil Win allegedly made regarding a disagreement between the two actors over a film project.

In the court documents, Van Vicker described himself as a respected actor, producer and director with a career spanning Ghallywood, Nollywood and Kumawood productions.

He argued that Lil Win's statements gave the public the impression that he was dishonest, disrespectful and unprofessional, specifically suggesting that he accepts film roles but fails to appear for productions and ignores producers seeking answers.

Van Vicker denied all such characterisations, which he said portrayed him as a "liar, deceitful, pompous, fraudulent and incompetent" filmmaker.

Impact on Van Vicker's reputation

Beyond the professional damage, Van Vicker stated that the publication had stirred public disaffection against him and that Lil Win acted maliciously by framing the comments in a sensational way to drive interest in his movie project, 'Journey to Africa'.

Van Vicker further revealed that the fallout had affected his personal safety, stating that he had been living with fear and anxiety, particularly in Kumasi, over how members of the public might react towards him.

The suit was filed on October 10, 2026, by lawyer Ebenezer Asare of Truth Legal. Both parties are expected to present their arguments before the court as the matter proceeds.

The Instagram post about Van Vicker's lawsuit is below.

Fameyw cautions Lil Win over new movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Fameye’s advice to Lil Win on promoting A Journey to Africa, including his concern that behind-the-scenes footage could reduce interest in the film before its premiere.

Lil Win’s second international movie features Nollywood stars Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo. Fameye said limiting on-set coverage to the cast’s arrival in Ghana could help preserve the film’s suspense.

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Source: YEN.com.gh