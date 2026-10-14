Lucian Piane, Grammy-nominated songwriter known for his work on RuPaul's Drag Race, died on Monday, October 12, 2026

Piane was struck by a vehicle as a pedestrian on San Fernando Road in Glendale, California, in the early hours of the morning

The musician shaped RuPaul's Drag Race's musical identity across multiple seasons and collaborated on the Hairspray soundtrack

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Lucian Piane, the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer whose music became woven into the fabric of 'RuPaul's Drag Race', died on Monday, October 12, 2026, at the age of 46.

Lucian Piane, RuPaul's Drag Race songwriter and judge, dies at 46. Image credit: Entertainment Weekly

Source: Facebook

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his passing after he was struck by a vehicle in Glendale, California.

Glendale Fire Department responders arrived at San Fernando Road near Harvard Street at around 4:15 a.m. following a collision between a car and a pedestrian, but Piane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later stated that there were no signs of speeding, impaired driving, or a traffic light violation, and the incident was considered accidental.

Lucian Piane's legacy on RuPaul's Drag Race

The popular songwriter was a creative cornerstone of RuPaul's Drag Race, producing some of the series' most beloved musical moments across multiple seasons.

His compositions included "Shade: The Rusical," "Glamazonian Airways," "Rucapella," and "The Baddest Bitcches in Herstory" from *All Stars* Season 2, numbers that became fan favourites.

His partnership with RuPaul extended well beyond the show itself. He co-wrote several of the entertainer's most recognised songs, among them "Cover Girl," "Jealous of My Boogie," "Peanut Butter," and "Champion," as well as the *Drag Race* theme song.

Lucian Piane's career across film, television

Piane graduated with a Bachelor of Music in Composition from New York University in 2003 and went on to build a remarkably varied career in the entertainment industry.

He worked alongside composer Marc Shaiman on productions including Hairspray, Team America, and the 76th Academy Awards.

His contributions to the Hairspray film soundtrack earned him a Grammy nomination, one of the more prominent milestones in a career that spanned multiple disciplines.

His credits also included music for films such as Sorority Row, Making The Boys, and Pretty Ugly People, as well as writing for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and the PBS children's programme Sid the Science Kid.

His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and members of the RuPaul's Drag Race community, who remember him as one of the key architects of the show's distinctive musical voice.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Lucian Piane is below.

Popular "Race Across the World" star dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Race Across the World star Jo Gardiner, who died aged 61 after a long battle with cancer, less than a year after her son Sam’s death.

Jo and Sam became fan favourites during their 2020 journey across South America. Their close bond made their story especially poignant when Jo died almost a year after Sam was killed in a car crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh