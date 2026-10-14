Natalia Nana Ama Andoh announced her new role at Royal Kingdom Estate on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

The Ghanaian media personality and voiceover artist stepped into the Sales Manager position in the Sales and business strategy department

Royal Kingdom Estate welcomed Andoh with an official statement highlighting her passion for client relations and value creation

Ghanaian media personality, counsellor, and voiceover artist Natalia Nana Ama Andoh has made a major career pivot, joining real estate company Royal Kingdom Estate as their new Sales Manager.

Popular media personality Natalia Nana Ama Andoh lands a sales manager role at Royal Kingdom Estate. Photo source: Natalia N A Andoh

Source: Facebook

The Starr FM presenter and Duvet TV show host broke the news herself on Instagram on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, writing that she was "excited to begin this new chapter" and inviting followers to reach out as she helps them find their "own piece of paradise".

Natalia Andoh's new role at Royal Kingdom

Natalia Andoh steps into the Sales and Business Strategy Department, bringing her public profile and communication background to bear on a sector where trust and visibility matter enormously.

In her post, the popular AirtelTigo voiceover artist was direct about what she hoped to deliver for clients, challenging the familiar hesitation many people feel about property ownership:

"Let's turn 'one day I'll buy land' into 'the land is mine!'"

Royal Kingdom Estate backed up the announcement with their own statement on social media, officially welcoming Andoh to their leadership team.

The company described her as bringing "a dynamic energy" to the organisation, adding that her "insights for driving results, passion for high level client relations, and deep dedication to value creation" made her a strong fit for the position.

They also outlined her central mission: ensuring that every client, whether based in Ghana or in the diaspora, enjoys "a seamless, transparent, and elite path to building generational wealth with RKE."

The Instagram post of Natalia Nana Ama Andoh announcing her new role at Royal Kingdom Estate is below:

Fans react to Natalia Andoh's career move

The announcement drew warm responses from followers who were quick to congratulate the media personality on her new chapter.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

@danny_angels1 wrote:

"A remarkable milestone. Onward and upward! @yesiamnatalia ✨."

@kamaphari2131 said:

"Congratulations, Hun, all the best."

@msamishikah commented:

"Big congrats, Natalia 🥳."

Robert Jimdim Gardiner wrote:

"Congratulations. All the very best in this role. You will excel."

Natalie Fort lands top ambassadorial role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about GHOne TV presenter Natalie Fort’s appointment as an ambassador for the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Cairo, including the event’s international reach and her growing business profile.

Fort’s journey had taken her from representing Ghana at a pageant in Prague at 15 to building a career in broadcasting and entrepreneurship.

She was set to represent Ghana at a festival expecting more than 10,000 participants from over 70 countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh