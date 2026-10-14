Prominent Nigerian lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi shared an alarming Instagram post about gospel singer Toluwanisings on Wednesday, October 14

The post triggered swift pushback from fans and fellow gospel artists, including singer Lanre Alewilese, who urged followers to keep praying

No official statement from Toluwanisings' family had been issued to confirm or deny the claims at the time of this report

A post from well-known Nigerian lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi has set social media ablaze with concern over the welfare of gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings trends as rumours of his death surface on social media. Photo source: Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Olajengbesi, Convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) and a House of Representatives candidate for the Osun Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency, shared a photo of the singer on his Facebook page on Wednesday, October 14, accompanied by an emotional message.

"My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings. I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God's plan for us. We say no to untimely death!" he wrote.

The post landed in the middle of unverified rumours of musician Toluwanisings' death at 41 that had already begun making the rounds online, adding significant fuel to the speculation.

According to reports from some popular Nigerian bloggers, the famous Nigerian gospel musician had been hospitalised and was in critical condition following an accident.

Others also claim that Toluwanisings had slumped in his apartment and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The gospel singer had previously been involved in a ghastly accident involving a trailer, which he and his musical crew survived three months ago.

The Facebook post of Pelumi Olajengbesi raising concerns about Toluwanisings' well-being is below:

Fans and fellow artists push back

The reaction from musician Toluwanisings' fanbase and the wider gospel community was immediate and forceful.

A number of followers questioned the basis of Olajengbesi's claims, with some insisting the singer was alive and others choosing to channel their energy into prayer rather than speculation.

Gospel singer Lanre Alewilese stepped in early, publicly urging restraint.

"Let's keep praying, ejooorrr. We're still trusting God. Kindly stop the posting. Adura ni a need bayiii," he wrote, making clear that the situation had not been confirmed and that spreading the reports was doing more harm than good.

Several fans expressed frustration that the post had circulated without any verified backing, arguing the unverified claim was causing needless anxiety among those who follow the singer.

No official word from Toluwanisings' family

At the time this report was filed, neither Toluwanisings' family nor any close representative had issued a statement either confirming or denying the claims that surfaced in Olajengbesi's post.

The silence from official quarters only deepened uncertainty and kept social media chatter running.

Reactions to Toluwanisings' death rumours

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

ngozijulianluv commented:

"Let the Supernatural Healing Hands of God rest upon him in Jesus Christ's name. Amen 🙏."

ifeoluwatolulopeoni said:

"God, please have mercy. He is meant to be in the UK next week for my husband's concert in Northampton. God please 🙏 🙌."

bk__stores wrote:

"May almighty God, the creator of heaven and earth, heal him. Toluwanisings, you shall be restored. Have mercy, Lord, if not for anything, for the sake of his children. 🙏"

Actress Ruth Kadiri reacts to death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri’s response to false reports claiming she had died in an accident and her confirmation that she is alive and safe.

The rumours spread across social media before Kadiri addressed them directly in an Instagram video and urged fans to report the accounts behind the claims.

Her swift response helped calm worried followers and underscored how quickly unverified reports can cause alarm.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh