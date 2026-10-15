Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the second son of Ghana's founding president Kwame Nkrumah, has reportedly died

He built a distinguished journalism career at Egypt's Al-Ahram Weekly, where he wrote on African and global politics for over 15 years

Born in Accra in 1958 to Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia, Gamal leaves behind siblings steeped in Ghana's political life

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the eldest son of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, and a respected Pan-Africanist journalist, has reportedly passed away, according to Asaase Radio.

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the son of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, is reported to have died. Photo source: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images, Winnie Ng'ete/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The circumstances surrounding his death and funeral arrangements had not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

However, reports said the revered journalist died on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Born in Accra in 1958, Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah was the son of Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

His very existence embodied the cross-continental vision his father championed — a union of African peoples that transcended borders and cultures.

Career built between Cairo and African story

Gamal Nkrumah spent the greater part of his professional life in Cairo, where he served as a journalist and editor at Al-Ahram Weekly, the English-language publication of Egypt's storied Al-Ahram press organisation.

He remained with the outlet for more than 15 years, using it as a platform to write extensively on international affairs, with particular focus on Africa's role in global politics and the enduring legacy of Pan-Africanism.

Before his journalism career took root in Egypt, Gamal pursued academic study at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, where biographical accounts indicate he earned a doctorate in political science.

The Nkrumah siblings and Ghana's political legacy

Gamal is survived by his sister Samia Nkrumah, a Ghanaian politician who previously represented Jomoro as a Member of Parliament and served as chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), the party their father founded.

His younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, a writer and political activist, currently lives in Ghana.

Together, the Nkrumah siblings have each, in their own way, carried forward aspects of their father's intellectual and political legacy, whether through journalism, party politics, or civil activism.

The Facebook post announcing the reported death of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah is below:

Reactions to Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah's death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

Fidelia Gued commented:

"Aww, so sad. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Godwin Enyonam said:

"A big blow to Ghana and the Pan-Africanist community. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Mokowa Adu-Gyamfi wrote:

"May he rest in perfect peace! I remember the excitement when he was born."

Kwame Nkrumah's grandson attends Nkrumahfest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame Nkrumah's grandson's appearance at Nkrumahfest, where he, Samia and other family members of Ghana’s founding president took part in traditional dance and ceremony.

Their presence made the celebration more than a tribute, offering a striking reminder of how Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy continues to be carried forward by his descendants.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh