The Nkrumah family released an official statement on Thursday, October 15, 2026, confirming Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah's passing

Gamal, son of Ghana's founding President Kwame Nkrumah, had been receiving care at a rehabilitation centre in Cairo following a stroke

The family expressed gratitude to medical staff in Egypt and the governments of both Ghana and Egypt for their support during his illness

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The family of Ghana's founding president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has broken its silence on the death of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, releasing a formal statement that confirmed the cause of his passing at 68 and offered the first official account of his final months.

Kwame Nkrumah's Son Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah Dies in Cairo After Illness, Family Confirms Cause of Death

Source: Getty Images

Samia Nkrumah, Dr Kwame Nkrumah's daughter, shared the family's statement on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026, days after reports of Gamal's death were reported by Asaase News.

The statement revealed that Gamal passed away peacefully in Cairo, Egypt, after a prolonged illness.

He had suffered a stroke and was receiving care at a rehabilitation centre in the Egyptian capital at the time of his death.

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah's life and legacy

Beyond his famous surname, Gamal built a reputation in his own right as a journalist, writer, and intellectual.

The family described him as a man of "profound intellectual curiosity, independence of thought and quiet conviction" who dedicated his voice to examining the political, social, and cultural forces shaping Africa and the wider world.

His work consistently engaged with themes of justice, human dignity, African unity, and international solidarity.

The statement noted that while Gamal carried forward elements of his father's enduring legacy, his life and reputation were grounded firmly in his own principles and achievements.

He held ties to both Ghana and Egypt, the two countries the family specifically thanked for their "generous support" during his illness, alongside the medical professionals and carers in Cairo who attended to him.

The Nkrumah family described his death as "a profound loss" not only to those closest to him but also to the broader community of colleagues, readers, and friends who valued his insight and intellectual engagement.

The family has requested privacy as it mourns and indicated that details on memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date.

The Facebook post detailing the circumstances leading to Gamal Nkrumah's death is below:

Reactions to Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah's passing

Tributes poured in across social media following the family's announcement.

Mawu Mawuko wrote:

"Nkrumah and revolutionaries never die...Rest in power, Comrade."

David Ackah-Miezah said:

"My most heartfelt condolences to you and the family during this difficult time. I know how tirelessly you fought for his well-being and the dedication you showed throughout the period of his illness. You truly did everything possible for him, but God knows best. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Jimmy Eniola commented:

"May his soul rest in peace. May his memory be a blessing. 🙏🏿"

Kwame Nkrumah's abandoned Guinea villa emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwame Nkrumah’s abandoned residence in Guinea, where Ghana’s first president lived in exile after the 1966 coup.

The once-luxurious villa was deteriorating, with mould-covered walls, a neglected swimming pool and an old Mitsubishi Pajero left on the grounds.

Ghana’s government negotiated to reclaim and restore the property as a tribute to Nkrumah’s legacy and a potential tourist attraction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh