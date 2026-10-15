Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has publicly addressed his legal battle with fellow actor Lil Win

The actor shared a writ of summons from the Accra High Court, confirming the legal proceedings

Van Vicker maintained that his reputation matters and expressed confidence in the legal process

Ghanaian actor Joseph Van Vicker has broken his silence following reports that he sued fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, for alleged defamation.

Van Vicker makes a bold statement as he drags Lil Win to the High Court over alleged defamation. Image credit: Van Vicker, Lil WIn

Source: UGC

The celebrated actor took to his official Instagram page to share a writ of summons from the Accra High Court, confirming that the legal proceedings are underway.

In the post, Van Vicker stressed the importance of protecting his reputation and holding individuals accountable for their public statements.

He wrote:

"Defamation is not freedom of expression, and accountability cannot be wished away."

He continued: "I have commenced legal proceedings against Lil Win, and the matter is now before the court. I shall allow the law to take its course."

The actor concluded his statement by declaring that his reputation matters and that he remains committed to pursuing justice.

Why Van Vicker sued Lil Win

The latest development follows reports that Van Vicker filed a GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against Lil Win over statements allegedly made in a viral social media video.

The controversy reportedly originated from disagreements concerning a movie production involving the two actors.

According to court documents, Lil Win allegedly made comments portraying Van Vicker as dishonest and unprofessional while suggesting that he could no longer work in Kumasi's movie industry.

Van Vicker disputes the allegations and argues that the statements damaged his reputation and affected his professional relationships.

Beyond the GH¢10 million in exemplary damages, he is seeking general damages, legal costs and a public retraction and apology.

Van Vicker shared court documents

The writ of summons shared by Van Vicker identifies him as the plaintiff and Lil Win as the defendant.

The document directs Lil Win to enter an appearance within eight days after being served.

It further warns that failure to respond could result in judgment being entered against him in his absence.

Van Vicker's latest Instagram statement reinforces his decision to pursue the matter through the courts rather than continue the disagreement publicly.

Check out the writ on Instagram below:

The allegations remain before the court, with no determination of liability announced.

Fameye cautioned Lil Win over new movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Fameye’s advice to Lil Win on promoting A Journey to Africa, including his concern that behind-the-scenes footage could reduce interest in the film before its premiere.

Lil Win’s second international movie features Nollywood stars Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor and Kanayo O. Kanayo. Fameye said limiting on-set coverage to the cast’s arrival in Ghana could help preserve the film’s suspense.

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Source: YEN.com.gh