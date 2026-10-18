Mariam Aziz, the sign language interpreter to President John Dramani Mahama, pledged a polytank to support a prison rehabilitation project in Sunyani

Bonesman TV shared the announcement on Instagram on October 17, 2028, urging the public to celebrate Aziz's generosity

The Sunyani Prisons Washing Bay and Vulcanising Project is still seeking additional support from members of the public

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Mariam Aziz, aspiring diplomat and official sign language interpreter to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, has donated a polytank to support the Sunyani Prisons Washing Bay and Vulcanising Project, a community-driven initiative aimed at creating meaningful work opportunities within the prison system.

President Mahama’s sign language interpreter and aspiring diplomat, Mariam Aziz, donates a polytank to Sunyani Prisons. Photo credit: @mariamazizofficial.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian politician Mariam Aziz donates polytank to Sunyani prison service

The news was shared by Bonesman TV on Instagram on October 17, 2028, after politician Mariam Aziz personally reached out to confirm her pledge.

The announcement quickly drew attention online, with the page calling on followers to acknowledge her generosity.

"I have just received a call from Miss Mariam Aziz, Sign Language Interpreter, to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama. She has kindly pledged a polytank in support of the Sunyani Prisons Washing Bay and Vulcanising Project," the post read.

The Instagram photo is below:

Sunyani Prisons washing bay and vulcanising project

The project appears to be a grassroots effort designed to equip prisoners with vocational skills and provide practical services such as car washing and tyre vulcanising.

Initiatives of this kind are aimed at reducing recidivism by giving inmates a productive outlet and, ultimately, a livelihood upon release.

Bonesman TV used the platform to appeal for further contributions, emphasising that the project still has room to grow with collective backing.

"If anyone else would like to support this prison initiative, kindly get in touch so we can strengthen the project together. With collective effort, we can achieve meaningful impact," the post added.

The Instagram photos

Mariam Aziz's role and the significance of the gesture

As an aspiring diplomat, Mariam Aziz holds a prominent public-facing role, regularly appearing alongside President Mahama during official broadcasts and state functions.

Her decision to direct her support towards a prison welfare project signals a personal commitment to social causes beyond her professional duties.

The polytank donation, while a practical contribution, carries symbolic weight, representing the kind of small but consistent gestures that grassroots projects rely on to build momentum.

The Instagram video is below:

Meet President Mahama's sign language interpreter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Iddrisu Mariam Aziz, a University of Ghana student who has built a career as a sign language interpreter while studying at Level 200.

Raised by hearing-impaired parents, Aziz began interpreting as a teenager and went on to work on former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign tours.

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Source: YEN.com.gh