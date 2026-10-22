Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has donated GH¢20,000 to the family of a police officer who died in a motorcycle accident linked to ShattaFest 2026

The deceased officer, identified as Prince Adu, reportedly lost his life while travelling in connection with his security assignment

Shatta Wale sent members of his team to console the bereaved family and pledged additional support for the children the officer left behind

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has extended a helping hand to the family of a police officer who tragically lost his life in a road accident connected to ShattaFest 2026.

Police officer who lost his life during ShattaFest identified as Shatta Wale supports children. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Wan Motion

Source: UGC

The deceased officer, identified as Prince Adu, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident while travelling in connection with his security assignment at the event held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Following the unfortunate incident, Shatta Wale reportedly dispatched members of his management team to visit the bereaved family and offer financial assistance during their difficult period.

Shatta Wale supports officer's family

According to reports, the musician donated GH¢20,000 to the family through a delegation comprising Ralph De Fellow, Ghanaian, Long Jon, Jerome Nii Kpakpo Acquaye and Larbiano.

The representatives presented the money on behalf of the dancehall musician to help the family meet some of its immediate financial needs.

Particular attention was given to the welfare of the deceased officer's children, who have been left without their father following the tragic accident.

Reports also indicate that Shatta Wale has promised additional assistance to the family beyond the initial GH¢20,000 donation.

A video of the team's visit, shared on X by Wan Motion on October 21, 2026, has attracted attention online.

Details of Prince Adu's death

Prince Adu, also identified in a newspaper report as Prince Kofi Adu, was reportedly among the police personnel assigned to provide security during the musician's birthday concert.

Check out the X post below:

However, published accounts differ on whether the officer was travelling to prepare for duty or returning home after his assignment when the accident occurred.

The exact circumstances surrounding the fatal crash have yet to be independently established.

ShattaFest 2026 attracted thousands of music lovers to the Accra Sports Stadium, with performances from several Ghanaian musicians.

The concert was organised as part of Shatta Wale's birthday celebrations, but the officer's death has brought attention to the tragedy associated with the event.

CID boss attends Shattafest 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ShattaFest 2026, where CID Director Lydia Yaako Donkor, Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and former international Prince Tagoe were among the guests at Shatta Wale’s birthday concert in Accra.

The event brought together figures from law enforcement, football and entertainment, while Shatta Wale’s father, Chief One, also joined the celebration. The high-profile guest list helped make the concert one of Accra’s most talked-about events.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh