Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko set social media alight after sharing videos and photos of a luxury Avatr 06 vehicle on her official pages

The post emerged shortly after Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah appointed Etiko as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy

Fans have reacted massively to Destiny Etiko's new ride, with some congratulating her while others link her purchase to her new public position

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Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has sparked conversation online after posting videos and photos of an Avatr 06 luxury vehicle on her social media pages, days after receiving a government appointment in Enugu State, Nigeria.

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shows off a brand-new car days after securing a government appointment. Image credit: Destiny Etiko

Source: Facebook

The actress shared the content without offering any explanation about the vehicle's status, writing only:

"AVATAR BABY ✨❤️. I love 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Etiko's new appointment and luxury car post

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah recently named Destiny Etiko as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy.

The actress publicly acknowledged the appointment on social media, thanking the governor for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Her car post followed shortly after, drawing significant attention given the timing.

Fans react to Destiny Etiko's post

Several social media users linked the vehicle directly to her new role, with some celebrating what they described as a double milestone.

@Joseph Chibuike Ohanusi commented:

"So we are now celebrating the new appointment with your new white baby? This is just a double celebration, double congratulations 👏."

@Omo Iyami wrote:

"Na the governor buy this one too? Congratulations, 3 rounds no easy."

@Mhiz Bella added:

"Politics money sweet ooo🥰🥰ride on lovie."

@Naza Nwa Donatus simply offered:

"Congratulations, big sise."

Etiko is widely recognised in Nigeria for her prominent roles in Nollywood productions and has cultivated a large social media following alongside her acting career.

Her appointment as SSA on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy drew attention partly because of her standing in the country's creative industry.

Whether the Avatr 06 represents a personal purchase or a promotional post remains unconfirmed, as the actress has yet to address the question publicly.

The Facebook post about Destiny Etiko's new car is below.

Nollywood actress acquires new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold’s purchase of a 2026 Jetour SUV, which she described as a personal reward for her hard work and achievements.

Her decision to buy the luxury vehicle for herself drew reactions from fans and renewed discussion about self-appreciation and financial independence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh