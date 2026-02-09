Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, the MP for Walewale, has reportedly married a second wife in a beautiful Islamic wedding event

Photos and videos of the ceremony have gone viral on social media, with several NPP figures and supporters congratulating the groom

The bride has been identified as Adiza, with the wedding drawing attendance from key figures from the party, including Jerry Ahmed Shaib

The Member of Parliament for Walewale, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, has reportedly taken home a second wife in a beautiful Islamic marriage ceremony.

Although details of the wedding are not yet known, photos and videos of the ceremony have been splashed over social media, with friends and political allies of the NPP congratulating him on his nuptials.

Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, the MP for Walewale and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's protégé, reportedly marries a second wife. Photo credit: Alhaji Idat/Facebook.

According to a Facebook post by Kwame Ob Nartey, one of the NPP's activists, Dr Abdul-Kabiru's beautiful bride is named Adiza.

He also shared a photo of himself, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the MP for Weija Gbawe, and the groom at the alleged wedding.

"Congratulations Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru and your beautiful wife Adiza on your special day. I wish you the best in your marriage and all the blessings that come with it. Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib is always excited connecting with you," Ob Nartey wrote.

Who is Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru?

Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru is a political protégé of the former vice president of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He is a chartered economist and development policy analyst who served as technical advisor at the Office of the Vice President of Ghana between 2017 and 2024, before entering Parliament in 2025.

Since becoming a parliamentarian, he has been vocal on national issues, including parliamentary oversight of the executive branch, and safety and security concerns within his constituency.

Netizens congratulate Dr Abdul-Kabiru on wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the rumoured second wedding of Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru.

@Prince Bagnaba Mba said:

"Congratulations, with your intelligence, you couldn't have chosen any better. The match is perfect. Brain and beauty. You must produce the future president of Ghana. God bless you. Your Uncle."

@Kamil Rocky Jr. also said:

"Congratulations Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru. God bless your home hon."

@Anaba Maxwell commented:

"Hon congratulations to you and your wife."

@Haruon Issah also commented:

"Congratulations brother. May Allah bless this marriage. Let us also thank Aban Pa Pa for reduced marriage expenses, all other things being equal."

@Jay EM wrote:

"The economy is good; NPP MPs are getting more wives."

Ghana's former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will lead the NPP in the 2028 election. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Bawumia declared winner of NPP presidential primary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had won the New Patriotic Party presidential primary to become the party's flagbearer for the 2028 election.

He was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters on January 31, 2026, having polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of votes cast.

