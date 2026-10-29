Despite Media presenter Abigail Ashley has won TV Health Advocacy Personality of the Year at the recent 14th African Health CEOs and Health Legends Awards

Abigail, who won the award three times in a row from 2016 to 2018, said she stepped aside to let it go round to others

The popular UTV presenter dedicated the honour to the late Rev Mrs Grace Addo, saying her impact will continue to speak long after her departure

Despite Media presenter Abigail Ashley has won the TV Health Advocacy Personality of the Year award at the 14th African Health CEOs and Health Legends Awards.

Despite Media presenter Abigail Ashley is named TV Health Advocacy Personality of the Year at the 14th African Health CEOs and Health Legends Awards. Photo source: Okay FM.

Source: Instagram

Okay FM announced the news on Instagram, sharing a plaque bearing her name and the award title. Abigail hosts the health show My Health, My Life on UTV and Mo Ho Y3 on Okay FM.

She also leads the Behind My Smiles Foundation, a non-governmental organisation focused on kidney health.

Run by the Health CEOs and Science Network with the Health Legend Foundation-Africa, the awards have honoured health professionals and advocates in Ghana since 2011.

The TV Health Advocacy Personality of the Year category recognises media personalities who promote health through television.

Abigail Ashley’s award return after 8 years

In a post shared alongside the news, Abigail recalled that her first award from the Health Legends team came 10 years ago.

She won it three years in a row, in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“At some point, I told the team, ‘Please, let it go round.’ And so, I stepped aside and allowed others to have their moment,” she wrote.

Now back on the winners’ list in 2026, she described the moment as deeply emotional. “Honestly, I never imagined I would live to hold this award again,” she added.

Thanking the organisers, she said some honours go beyond the trophy and remind people that the lives they touch truly matter.

Abigail Ashley dedicates award to Grace Addo

Abigail dedicated the honour to the late Rev Mrs Grace Addo, whom she described as her beloved. “Words can never fully express what your memory means to us,” she wrote.

She said that although Rev Mrs Addo was no longer physically present, her love and impact remained alive in their hearts.

“You are one of those rare souls whose impact will continue to speak long after their departure,” Abigail added.

Her heartfelt words touched many of her followers.

The Instagram post from Okay FM, in which Abigail Ashley’s award is announced, is below.

Celebrities congratulate Abigail Ashley

Several media personalities took to the comment section to congratulate the presenter. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

vickyzugah said:

“Congratulations, sis.”

piesieesther said:

“Congratulations, dear.”

Abigail Ashley shines at GH Fashion School

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Abigail Ashley graduated from GH Fashion School as valedictorian in July 2023. She won four awards at the graduation ceremony.

These included Most Promising Fashion Student and Best Student in Garment Construction. Abigail also picked up Best Student in Fashion Business and Best Student in Machinery. UTV shared the news on Facebook, and many fans congratulated her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh