TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has shown her transformation in a throwback photo taken on a London street around 2009, which she shared on Instagram on Thursday

In the photo, a younger Cookie Tee rocks a short pixie haircut and a grey trench coat over a white dress as she smiles brightly

The New Day co-host wrote an inspiring message to her younger self, while many fans praised her look, with one calling her a timeless stunner

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has shown off her transformation in a throwback photo taken in London around 2009.

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee smiles in a grey trench coat on a London street in a throwback photo from around 2009. Photo source: @cookieteegh.

Source: Instagram

Known in real life as Shirley Tibilla, she shared the photo on Instagram on Thursday, October 29, 2026, as part of Throwback Thursday.

Cookie Tee began her career as an actress, featuring in Ghanaian films such as Hashtag and Shampaign. She joined EIB Network’s GHOne TV in 2018 before moving to Media General’s TV3 in 2020.

Currently, she co-hosts TV3’s morning show New Day and has hosted programmes such as Today’s Women, Kitchen Wars and Ghana’s Most Beautiful. Her new post has since gained over 2,500 likes on Instagram.

Cookie Tee’s 2009 London look

In the photo, a younger Cookie Tee stands on a street in London, flashing a bright smile. She rocked a short, pixie-style haircut, which differs from the glamorous looks she is now known for on TV.

Her outfit featured a grey trench coat worn over a white dress, paired with heels. She held a teal clutch as she posed beside a parked car.

Many fans noted that, apart from the hairstyle, she looked just as stunning as she does today.

The Instagram post of Cookie Tee, in which she shares her 2009 throwback photo, is below.

Cookie Tee pens message to younger self

Alongside the photo, Cookie Tee reflected on the woman she was before fame.

“Before the accolades, the bigger stages and the woman the world would come to know, there was HER,” she wrote.

Describing her younger self, she said she had big dreams and no idea how extraordinary her journey would become.

“She didn’t have it all figured out. She just had faith, fire and a future waiting to unfold,” the presenter added. “Dear younger me, we didn’t just grow up. We grew into our dreams,” she concluded.

Fans praise Cookie Tee’s throwback photo

Many social media users admired her look in the photo. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

jannicetagoe said:

“Stunner since the 80s.”

jayclaudbeauty said:

“Forever a grateful girl!”

asieduaafanyi said:

“Charleee, wo y3 hot ooo, eeeei.”

greybervel.x said:

“If beauty is a crime, then you are guilty! The fashion is you!”

corrineamoah said:

“I love this for you. God is good.”

Cookie Tee’s GMB African print looks

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, three of Cookie Tee’s African print looks from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) were highlighted as worth revisiting.

At the launch of GMB 2024, she wore a long-sleeved African print gown with glittering lace details. Another standout look saw her pair a crisp white blazer with a green floral African print skirt.

The presenter also turned heads in custom-made Lauren Couture gowns with African print elements at past GMB finales. Many fans praised her style, with some calling her “wife material.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh