TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has built a reputation for blending traditional African prints with contemporary silhouettes during GMB

The presenter previously turned heads at the 2024 GMB launch in an African-print gown with glittering lace details and long sleeves

Cookie Tee has also worn custom-made gowns by Lauren Couture featuring African-print elements at past GMB finale appearances

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TV3 presenter Shirley Emma Tibilla, widely known as Cookie Tee, has become one of the most talked-about style figures on Ghana's Most Beautiful, drawing attention season after season for her commitment to African-inspired fashion.

As GMB 2026 continues to pull in viewers, Cookie Tee's wardrobe remains a conversation of its own. Here are three fashion moments that capture why her African-print choices continue to resonate.

GMB 2026 host Cookie Tee slays in stylish African print dresses. Photo credit: @cookietee.

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee's African print meets modern design

What sets Cookie Tee apart is her ability to take traditional fabrics and shape them into outfits that feel entirely current. At the 2024 GMB launch, she wore an African-print gown complete with long sleeves and glittering lace detailing, a look that bridged cultural heritage and modern glamour without sacrificing either. The result was a masterclass in how Ghanaian textile traditions can be elevated for television.

That kind of styling offers real inspiration for women who want to embrace local fashion without stepping away from sophistication.

The Instagram video is below:

Cookie Tee mixes prints with contemporary wardrobe staples

Cookie Tee has also shown how African prints work beyond traditional settings. A previous outfit pairing a crisp white blazer with a green floral African-print skirt demonstrated that these fabrics belong just as naturally in professional environments as they do at cultural events. The contrast between the clean blazer and the bold print created a polished, television-ready look that challenged the idea that kente and ankara are reserved only for special occasions.

Thoughtful tailoring and the right accessories, as Cookie Tee has consistently proved, can make African prints work for any setting from the studio floor to formal functions.

The Instagram video is below:

Cookie Tee celebrates Ghanaian designers on a national stage

Perhaps the most significant dimension of Cookie Tee's fashion choices is what they represent for local designers.

Her past GMB finale appearances featured custom-made gowns by Lauren Couture, incorporating African-print elements alongside glamorous finishing that caught the eye of entertainment publications and social media users alike.

Television personalities who choose to wear locally made designs carry genuine influence.

By putting Ghanaian craftsmanship in front of a national audience week after week, Cookie Tee helps shine a light on the designers, tailors, and fabric makers working behind the scenes of the country's fashion industry.

As GMB 2026 progresses, all eyes will remain on what she chooses to wear next.

The Instagram video is below:

Cookie Tee supports Accra Academy to win NSMQ 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote facts about TV3 presenter Cookie Tee’s public endorsement of Accra Academy ahead of the 2026 NSMQ finale.

The school is making its first appearance in the final, facing former champions St Augustine’s College and PRESEC, Legon, as it seeks a historic first title

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Source: YEN.com.gh