Nigerian content creator Peller shared a firm rule about his wife's delivery room in a video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 29, 2026

Peller declared that no male doctor or attendant would be allowed anywhere near his wife during labour, insisting only women would assist

The streamer's comments drew widespread reactions from Nigerians, with many questioning how practical his stance would be given he and his wife reportedly live in Canada

Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller has ignited a lively debate online after laying down a strict rule about who can be present during his wife's delivery.

Nigerian content creator Peller says he doesn't want a male doctor to attend to his wife. Photo credit: @peller.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian streamer Peller's delivery room rules

In a video shared to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 29, 2026, Peller was visibly fired up as he declared that only female medical staff would be permitted to assist his wife through labour.

His position was unambiguous: "Na woman go do push for my wife. No man go do push for my wife, I no dey hear anything. If I see man inside that place, I go go inside."

Beyond the declaration itself, the moment that drew perhaps the most attention was when streamer Peller turned mid-conversation to challenge the person sitting beside him, asking directly whether they would be comfortable having a male doctor attend to their wife during childbirth.

The exchange prompted laughter but also made it clear this was no throwaway comment for him. He went further, stating that he simply does not trust men in that environment, arguing that certain instincts exist beyond professional obligation.

The Instagram photos are below:

Why Nigerians are pushing back

While many found his reaction entertaining, a significant number of Nigerians questioned the practicality of the stance.

The central issue is that Peller and his wife reportedly live in Canada, where hospital rosters operate independently of patient preferences.

In most Canadian hospitals, expectant mothers receive care from whoever is on duty, and requesting an exclusively female medical team is not always possible, particularly during emergencies.

That reality made his firmly held position difficult to square for many observers who engaged with the clip online.

The Instagram video is below:

2010 GMB winner announces her pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Royale, the 2010 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, who announced her pregnancy on her 36th birthday.

She shared maternity photos eight months after marrying Randolph Osei, describing the journey into motherhood as a new chapter filled with love and anticipation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh