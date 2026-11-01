Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee has broken his silence on Serwaa Amihere's remarks about the numerous chains he wears in his comedy skits

Serwaa made the comments on October 25, 2026, citing Dr Likee's chains as an example of fake jewellery during a discussion about designer goods

Dr Likee made a surprising revelation about the chains, explaining why he deliberately downplays their true value in public

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Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee has finally addressed the controversy surrounding media personality Serwaa Amihere's remarks about the chains he is frequently seen wearing, insisting there is no bad blood between them.

The actor, widely known by his character name Akabenezer, came to Serwaa's defence, describing her as a close friend who had been misunderstood. "Serwaa is my very good friend. She didn't say that in a malicious way. She was trying to make a point and was misunderstood," he said.

Dr Likee says he doesn't wear copper chains as suggested by Serwaa Amihere. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Source: Facebook

Serwaa Amihere says Likee wears copper chains

The remarks that ignited the conversation came on October 25, 2026, when Serwaa Amihere reportedly used the actor's signature chains as an example during a discussion encouraging young women not to purchase counterfeit designer items if they cannot afford authentic ones.

Many people had long assumed the chains were fake, given how prominently they feature in his comedy content.

The Instagram video is below:

Dr Likee shares details about his chain

Dr Likee, however, set the record straight with a revelation that is likely to surprise a lot of people. He confirmed the chains are crafted from genuine gold but said he has deliberately maintained the impression that they are made of copper.

"The chains are actually gold, but I pretend they are copper for safety reasons. I don't want any unscrupulous persons to try and rob me and even remove my head to obtain them," he explained.

The X video is below:

Dr Likee and Serwaa Amihere's friendship

The actor was keen to stress that the episode has not affected his relationship with Serwaa. He said the two remain on good terms and that there is no lingering misunderstanding between them over what she said.

Watch Dr Likee address the controversy and reveal the truth about his chains in the video below.

The X video is below:

Dr Charis schools Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Charis’s criticism of Serwaa Amihere’s advice on buying designer bags, including her call for more practical guidance.

The debate drew mixed reactions online, while Amihere has also urged young women to be patient and trust their journey as they pursue their goals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh