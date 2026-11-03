MC Ajina announced the death of Nigerian socialite and pharmacist Jamiu on Instagram on Sunday, November 1, 2026

Jamiu passed away in the late hours of Friday, October 31, 2026, with the circumstances surrounding his death remaining unclear

Nigerians who remembered Jamiu for his viral same-day double wedding flooded social media with tributes and varied reactions

Nigerian socialite and pharmacist Jamiu, who became a household name after marrying two women on the same day, has died. His passing was confirmed in an Instagram tribute posted by popular master of ceremonies MC Ajina on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Nigerian socialite Jamiu, who married 2 wives on the same day, dies, as tributes pour in. Image credit: Abdul Mateen, UGC

Source: Facebook

According to the tribute, Jamiu died in the late hours of Friday, 31 October 2026, at Okengwe Ehi.

He was described as a young man of considerable promise whose death came as a shock to those who knew him. No cause of death was disclosed.

MC Ajina pays tribute to the late Jamiu

MC Ajina used his platform to mourn the loss, offering heartfelt words about the young man's character and the grief his passing has brought to family and friends alike.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we mourn the sudden departure of a promising young man, Jamiu, who passed away in the late hours of Friday, 31st October, 2026, at Okengwe Ehi," the tribute read in part.

The MC also reflected on the brevity of life, noting that the socialite had many goals he had not yet had the chance to pursue.

"Your death is a painful reminder that life is indeed temporary. You were a young man with a bright future, great hopes and dreams yet to be fulfilled," he added.

Netizens react to Jamiu's passing

News of Jamiu's death quickly spread online, reigniting memories of the wedding video that had gone viral months earlier.

Many Nigerians who recalled the unusual ceremony took to social media to share their thoughts, with responses ranging from heartfelt condolences to pointed remarks about his choice to marry two women simultaneously.

@lyndaonwukwe wrote:

"Polygamy is very peaceful. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@l.tobiloba commented:

"Three at the same time—Dem don ride Udeme to his creator."

@cinderelladiamond06 wrote:

"Too much of everything is bad."

The Instagram post announcing the death of Jamiu is below.

Popular singer Nally dies after road accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Namibian Afrobeat musician Nally Simson, who died aged 33 in a head-on collision that killed seven people on the Okahao-Oshakati main road.

His brother confirmed the singer’s death and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy as it grieves. Simson’s sudden loss has prompted renewed concern about road safety on the route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh