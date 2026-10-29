Info Radio 91.1 FM announced the death of news presenter and current affairs host Simon Bazaara on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Simon Bazaara hosted Tizine Yiri Yele, a popular Info Radio programme focused on issues of public interest

The station confirmed his funeral and burial would take place in his hometown of Charia on October 28, 2026

Simon Bazaara, a news presenter and current affairs host at Info Radio 91.1 FM, died on the evening of Tuesday, October 27, 2026, leaving colleagues and listeners across the station's audience in mourning.

Renowned Ghanaian presenter Simon Bazaara is reported dead. Image credit: Info Radio

Source: Facebook

Info Radio broke the news through a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, describing the loss as one that brought profound sadness to the station. The obituary announcement came just hours after his passing.

Simon Bazaara's role at Info Radio

Bazaara was best known as the host of 'Tizine Yiri Yele', a news and current affairs programme on Info Radio that brought discussions on public interest issues to listeners.

The station described him as a gifted and captivating broadcaster whose work formed a significant part of its news coverage.

The media personality's ability to connect with audiences through the programme made him a recognisable voice for those who tuned in regularly to Info Radio's current affairs output.

Funeral and burial arrangements

In the same announcement, Info Radio confirmed that Bazaara's funeral and burial would take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in his hometown of Charia.

The station did not disclose the cause of his death.

The announcement served as both a tribute to the late broadcaster and a public notice to listeners and those who knew him, ensuring the community was informed about the arrangements ahead of the burial.

YEN.com.gh extends its condolences to Simon Bazaara's family, colleagues at Info Radio 91.1 FM, and all those who followed his work on 'Tizine Yiri Yele'.

The Facebook post by Info Radio announcing the death of Simon Bazaara is below.

Kwame Dzokoto and others who died in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghanaian media and entertainment figures who died in 2026, including Kwame Dzokoto, Beverly Afaglo and Bernice Offei.

Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio discussion in Tarkwa and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Footage from his last widely seen public appearance resurfaced after his death, recalling his rejection of rumours that he was critically ill or had died.

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Source: YEN.com.gh