Jake Obeng-Bediako has married his girlfriend, Bryanne Hackman, in an extravagant wedding ceremony in London

Footage of the couple's lavish wedding ceremony and reception event has been widely circulated on social media

Jake Obeng-Bediako and Bryanne Hackman received congratulations from many Ghanaians, including top celebrities

Former Presidential staffer Jake Obeng-Bediako tied the knot with his beautiful partner, Bryanne Hackman, in London over the weekend.

Former presidential staffer Jake Obeng-Bediako ties the knot with his partner, Bryanne Hackman, in a lavish wedding abroad. Photo source: @jakebediako

Source: Instagram

On Monday, July 21, 2025, the former Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration took to his official Instagram page to share footage captured by videographer, Forever Curious Films, at the lavish wedding ceremony.

The footage showed the special moments from the wedding, which was held inside a church and officiated by a bishop in London.

Jake Obeng-Bediako looked handsome as he wore a well-tailored black suit and matching trousers, while his bride, Bryanne Hackman, looked gorgeous in an elegant white wedding gown.

The couple beamed with excitement as they exchanged their vows and shared a passionate kiss in front of their friends and family, who cheered them as they became newlyweds.

During the wedding reception, the bride changed into a glamorous gold dress, while the groom changed into a striking white suit paired with black trousers, a white shirt, and a black tuxedo.

The wedding was an extravagant affair, which garnered the attention of many prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Juliet Ibrahim, Ameyaw Debrah, Kojo Soboh, Claudia Kwarteng-Lumor, and many others who congratulated them on social media.

The video of Jake Obeng-Bediako and Bryanne Hackman's wedding is below:

Who are Jake Bediako and Bryanne Hackman?

Jake Obeng-Bediako is the son of one of the Bediako brothers, who own the renowned pharmaceutical company, Ernest Chemist, Media Pharmacy, and numerous other business ventures.

The young man, who was born in New York, attended SOS International. He also has a B.A. in history from Columbia University and a Master's Degree from Cambridge University.

During the time of former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his NPP administration, Jake Obeng-Bediako served as Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs.

He was later appointed as the Presidential Coordinator for Youth Engagement and Strategy at the Office of the President.

Former Presidential staffer Jake Obeng-Bediako with his beautiful wife, Bryanne Hackman, at their wedding. Photo source: @forevercuriousfilms

Source: Instagram

Aside from his roles at the office of the presidency, Jake Obeng-Bediako also works as a lifestyle curator and leisure critic. He has also been spotted hanging out with notable entertainment figures like Usher, Akon, Idris Elba, and many others.

Byanne Hackman is also a two-time Forbes-featured Global Health, Agrifood, and African Nutrition Consultant.

She serves as the Senior Associate leading stakeholder engagement for the Food Culture Alliance at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), based in London, UK.

Bryanne Hackman has a Master of Science (MSc) in Development Planning from University College London and a Bachelor's Degree in Politics and International Studies from the University of Warwick.

Ghanaians congratulate Jake and Bryanne after wedding

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

sheilaarthur50 commented:

"Congratulations, Bryanne and Jake! Loved every bit of this. Beautifully captured 😍😍😍."

kojo_soboh said:

"Beautiful ❤️. Congratulations to you and your beautiful bride."

kingsjldn commented:

"Honestly spectacular stuff. An honour to be part of your day. Congratulations!"

katherynkangas wrote:

"This is breathtakingly gorgeous! Congratulations to the freshest couple."

