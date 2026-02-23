Popular Ghanaian media personality Ebenezer Aboagye, popularly known as DJ Okoto, has sadly passed away.

Renowned on-air presenter at Agona Swedru-based broadcast station Golden Star FM, Moses Akomanyi, popularly known as DJ Mozey One, announced the news of DJ Okoto's demise on his official Facebook page on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The exact circumstances, including the cause of the late DJ Okoto's demise, remain unknown. He reportedly died during the early hours of Friday, February 20, 2026, in Tarkwa.

Some reports indicate that the media personality had been battling an illness for some time before his untimely demise.

In an emotional Facebook post, Moses Akomanyi, who was a former colleague of the deceased, expressed sadness as he announced the tragic news to the public.

The Golden Star FM eulogised the late DJ Okoto for his exploits in the radio industry.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to support the family of the late media personality with prayers as they grieved over the big loss.

"It's with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of a former colleague at Golden Star FM 89.3 AG Swedru, Mr Ebenezer Aboagye, a.k.a. DJ Okoto."

"Many of us will remember him for his incredible talent on the radio and the joy he brought to our college days. He had a knack for finding the perfect song for every moment."

"He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Rest in peace, DJ Okoto."

The news of DJ Okoto's untimely demise evoked sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

The late DJ Okoto, real name Ebenezer Aboagye, was a popular personality on the airwaves in the Central and Western Regions of Ghana.

He previously worked as an on-air talent and disc jockey at Agona Swedru-based broadcast station Golden Star FM.

DJ Okoto was also revered for his time at Tarkwa-based radio station, Pure FM.

Alvin Mensah commented:

"RIP Okoto, my condolences to the family."

Emmanuel Aboagye said:

"Hmm, not easy. My brother has really left me in shock. Till we meet again rest in peace my only brother."

