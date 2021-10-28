Actress Jackie Appiah has got fans choking with laughter over a funny video

She is captured confused for pledging n amount of $5,000 in church

Jackie is troubled because the day is fast approaching and she does not have that kind of money yet

Many people have reacted to the funny Tiktok video

Popular actress, Jackie Appiah, has been thrown into confusion following a huge sum she pledged to pay in church.

In one of her funny TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jackie revealed that she pledged an amount of $5,000 in church.

However, she is not a happy person now because she has only 100 cedis in her account while owing 150 cedis to MTN loan facility Quick Loan.

A collage of Jackie Appiah looking confused. Photo credit: @jackieappiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A confused Jackie is seen helpless in the video as she paced up and down in her room.

The video gives credence to the fact that Jackie is a talented and hilarious actress, no wonder many people have reacted with laughter emojis.

Reaction

The majority of people who commented on the video used laughter and love emojis.

See some of the real comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

pretty_feli: "tell pastor u are not feeling fine, put ur phone on flight mode."

sharonfrancis01: "Who send you really?"

valerieoba: "I can’t with you!!"

fameye_music: "Lol."

Surprising fans at Dubai restaurant

Jackie Appiah recently trended in the news following her warm interaction with some fans at a restaurant in Dubai.

She had gone to the restaurant to eat when two of the waitresses approached to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

Yvonne Nelson hangs in the air

In other news, actress Yvonne Nelson has got fans talking over a video of her hanging in the air.

In the video published earlier by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne is seen hanging in the air with the support of some white chains supporting long poles standing in the water.

This was at her YN Island located at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region.

