In Ghana, achieving impressive things is uncommon at an early age like 31 if one is not from a rich home.

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye, however, has broken this chain with the feat she has attained at the young age of 31.

It is also said that life begins at 40 when it is expected that people have worked hard and are now ready to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

For Tracey Boakye, life began earlier, perhaps even before her 31st birthday.

The actress has celebrated her 31st birthday on January 17, 2022, and she has become a topic on social media.

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 of Tracey Boakye’s achievements that are likely to blow your mind.

1. Movie house: Tracey Boakye owns a whole movie production company called Shakira Movie Production. She has cast a lot of popular actresses and actors in her movies and reportedly paid the big money. Tracey Boakye also has a movie series that shows on TV.

2. Kwaku and Akua Real Estate: Even before age 31, Tracey Boakye owns a real state named after his two children, Kwaku and Akua Properties. The mother of two have often flaunted her two children on social media with the least opportunity she gets.

3. Acquiring 3 houses: By age 31, Tracey Boakye can boast of three houses. Her first house was built in Kumasi. She got her second house at East Legon, and then the third house at Lakeside Estate.

4. Owner of luxurious cars: Tracey Boakye owns not less than five luxurious cars, including Lexus, Toyota Land Cruiser. On her birthday, Tracey Boakye unveiled a new Lexus with 2022 registration number.

5. Tracey Boakye Foundation: The young actress and movie producer also owns a foundation. She was in the news recently for making massive donations to some needy under her foundation.

6. Short code by Tracey: Among other businesses, Tracey Boakye owns an eatery in Kumasi, Short Code By Tracey.

Tracey Boakye celebrates birthday with beautiful photos

Super excited Tracey Boakye has shared beautiful photos on the internet to celebrate her 31st birthday.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was spotted posing in her mansion along with many luxurious gifts.

She was seen wearing a beautiful black gown as she stood in the midst of her gifts made up of shoes, bags, and clothes from luxury brands including Givenchy and Fendi.

Her fans have shared in her excitement and have wished her well in her new age.

