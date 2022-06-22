Nana Kwame Cheddar's son, Goddy, stole the show at the 2022 prom of Ghana International School (GIS)

The businessman's stormed the prom in a dapper look and wore a Richard Mille watch said to be worth over GHC3m

The watch of Cheddar's son has been called fake by a Twitter user who shared a photo to support his claim

A Twitter user by the name Oseikrom Reinhard @reinhardfox3 has claimed that businessman Nana Kwame Cheddar's first son wore a Richard Mille watch to the 2022 prom of GIS.

Cheddar son, known as Goddy, became a topic on social media on Wednesday, June 22, as a video and photos of him atttending the prom popped up.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the junior Cheddar arrived at the venue in a grandstyle riding in his father's Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Cheddar's Son's GHC3m Richard Mille At GIS Prom Is Fake: Tweep Claims With Receipt

He came dressed in a fine black tuxedo with a pretty young lady who seemed to be his date for the night.

Apart from his fine suit, one other thing that stood out about Cheddar's son was his watch. He wore what looked like Richard Mille timepiece which is known to be one of the most expensive watches in the world.

A careful look at Cheddar Junior's watch showed it was like the Richard Mille RM11 type which is estimated to cost over three million cedis.

With such a hefty price tag, the watch of Cheddar's son got many people doubting its authenticity. One of the doubters happened to be Oseikrom Reinhard who went to the extent of claiming that it was a fake Richard Mille.

He shared a photo of the watch on the hand of Cheddar's son and a similar-looking Richard Mille. Acording to him, Cheddar's son's watch was an imitation of the Richard Mille RM21-01 Tourbillion Aerodyne.

Tweeps react

Oseikrom Reinhard's claims about Cheddar's son has stirred reactions on Twitter. Some people felt it was unnecessary criticism of the young man's fashion. Below are some reactions:

Video Of GIS Students Displaying Riches At Their 2022 Prom Night Causes Stir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cheddar's son was not the only one who showed off at the GIS Prom.

A video from the prom night shows a lavish display of riches, style, and class from students who arrived in expensive cars.

The video which surfaced on Twitter has stirred loads of reactions from tweeps who think these students are leaving in a different Ghana.

