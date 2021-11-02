Alec Baldwin spoke to journalists noting he was not allowed to comment on the shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead

The actor said he had spoken to the late's husband and son, and the two were in grief, but they were trying everything to be there for them

The father of six said there had to be changes to how firearms are used on film sets, and maybe rubber and plastic will have to be the only option

Actor Alec Baldwin has talked about the kind of friendship he shared with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died recently in a horrific accident.

Alec Baldwin spoke for the first time in public after the fatal shooting. Photo: Patriot Pics.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh Alec accidentally shot and killed Halyna at the filming of the movie Rust a couple of weeks back.

The actor made the first public comment on the incident during the production, declaring he was a close friend of the late and her family.

On Saturday, October 30, Alec stopped on the roadside to speak to journalists who had been following him and lamented that his kids were crying in the car due to the unnecessary attention.

Alec speaks on their friendship

Noting he would not comment on the incident due to it being an active investigation, the actor affirmed Halyna was a close friend. They even had dinner the day he arrived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for filming.

Alec noted he had met with the cinematographer's husband Matthew and their nine-year-old son, adding he could not characterise the meeting as the two were in a bad state.

He said they are keeping in contact with the family and helping them through this tragic moment.

The father of fix noted that there had been unexpected accidents on film sets before, but this one was like no other.

Alec said there was an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets while claiming that there could be more than a billion bullets fired on TV sets in America in the last 75 years.

He added that when it gets so catastrophic, new measures such as rubber and plastic guns had to be put in place, but experts should decide.

Alec doubted that the production of the movie would continue.

Criminal charges not excluded

Previously, reports noted that criminal charges were not off the table in the accidental shooting.

According to New York Post, police revealed on Tuesday, October 26, that criminal charges are yet to be ruled out, even though none have been filed.

Santa Fe Sherrif's Office noted no one had been arrested yet, but the possibility for criminal charges was not being ruled out.

The crew was urged to provide more information to help solve the case.

The police noted a lot had been shared on social media and not the authorities, who are desperate for more information regarding the incident.

