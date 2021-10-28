Hwang said Netflix paid him in accordance with his contract even though his show has become the biggest ever on the platform

Netflix estimated that the show reached about 142 million households and is believed to have made GHc5.4 Billion

The producer is not a fan of other TV shows like Bridgerton, which he cannot relate to since it's been about seven years without being in a relationship

The creator of the biggest TV show on Netflix, Squid Game, has rubbished rumours that the film's success has made rich man.

A scene from the biggest show on Netflix. Photo: Squid Game/Netflix.

Hwang says he's not that rich, but he does have enough money to put food on the table.

In an interview with The Guardian, the film-maker said Netflix only paid him in accordance with the original contract, and there was no bonus.

This is even after he made millions for the movie streaming platform with the series, which has overtaken Bridgerton as the most successful TV show ever.

Leaked documents reveal that the show cost about GHc131 Million to produce, but its returns were over the top as it is believed to be worth GHc5.4 Billion.

Netflix also estimates that the show has been watched by about 142 million households and has grown its subscriber figures by about 4.4 million.

Hwang noted how the show's idea came from his situation in 2009 after the global financial crisis that left him and his family financially strained.

He was working on a film at the time but did not get money to finance it and could not work for a year. So he, his mother and grandmother had to take some loans to survive.

He said he started reading about games from comic books and related to the characters, leading to him wondering if he would join the game if it were real. He decided to write a script instead.

Hwang on other TV shows

The producer said he finds it difficult to watch other TV shows such as Bridgerton, which he found difficult after the first episode because of the TV romance.

He cant relate to it after going seven years without being in a relationship.

He said the only ones he has watched to the end are Breaking Bad and Mind Hunter.

Hwang does not intend on becoming a 'one hit wonder', and even though there is talk about a second Squid Game season, he is not thinking about it right away.

According to him, there is a film he is passionate about making and is also lobbying Netflix to screen three movies he made in the past.

Lost six teeth during production

Recently, Hwang shared some insights into the series.

Speaking to CNN, the South Korean movie producer disclosed the game is about losers and portrays the competitive society we live in today.

Hwang said he used to play most of the games on the show as a child, "Squid Game" would come last in the day due to how difficult and severe it was.

Hwang disclosed he lost six teeth while filming the series due to the stress brought by it.

He said, in the past, people called the idea strange and very distant from reality, but now they call it exciting, noting they would play.

Some characters names were based on Hwang's life, including his friends from childhood and family.

