Canadian-born Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah stunned in emerald green gown for the premiere of her new movie, "Red Carpet"

In this article, a breakdown of the team involved in making her look stunning for her movie premiere are listed

Fans and friends of Jackie Appiah were in awe of how beautiful she looked that night and shared their thoughts

Canadian-born Ghanaian Actress, Jackie Appiah has shared a photo of the look she wore to the premiere of her newly released movie, "Red Carpet".

She wore an emerald green gown which was part plain emerald green and part green, with a white see through lace embroidered with flowers, and a golden inner to cover her cleavage. The gown flowed effortlessly to the floor and hugged her curves.

Her custom outfit was put together by Yartel GH, and Renowned Ghanaian fashion blogger, Afua Rida styled her look for the night. Jackie Appiah's hair was styled by Prikels Hair Limited and her flawless make up was done by Chelsea Blaq. The accessories she wore that night were ensembled by Afua Rida.

Chocolate Shot It photographed the gorgeous Jackie Appiah on the night of the 'Red Carpet' premiere.

The premiere of the "Red Carpet" movie which sold out tickets at all cinemas in Accra and Kumasi saw movie lovers throng cinemas to support the renowned actress. It features phenomenal actors in the Ghanaian movie industry such as; Adjetey Anang, Kalsoume Sinari, Kobi Rana, Roseline Ngissah, Umar krupp, and many others.

Her looks for the night had many people commenting with heart eyes emojis and showering lovely comments on the Actress.

About a month ago, the popular Ghanaian actress stunned her fans once again with a new video from her trip to Nigeria.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Jackie, she was giving a rousing welcome by her team right from the sky to the hotel where she was lodging.

YEN.com.gh ’s attention was drawn to the fact that a video of the plane she flew with was shot before landing, detailing how special Jackie is to the team.

