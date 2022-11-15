Celebrated veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has gotten his 74th birthday wish granted after he requested to be on billboards as an influencer

CEO of Caveman, Anthony Dzamefe, made Fred's wish a reality by offering him an ambassadorial deal and also granting his billboard wish

The news has gotten many Ghanaians excited for the veteran actor as he gets his flowers while he is alive

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has gotten his 74th birthday wish to come through after he pleaded with brands and companies to put him on billboards as a brand ambassador.

Fred Amugi: Veteran Actor Wants to See Himself on a Billboard Before He Dies Photo Source: @fredamugi

Source: Instagram

Days after he made that plea, CEO of Caveman, Anthony Dzamefe, made an announcement on his official Twitter page revealing that his business would be granting Fred Amugi his wish.

Captioning the post with the word Deals and the checkmark emoji, assured many Ghanaians that very soon, Fred Amugi would have his photo on billboards in Ghana as a brand influencer.

The tweet also came with a photo of Amugi in the office with Anthony as the moment was captured to confirm that the deal has been put together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fred Amugi securing his first endorsement deal gets many reactions from Ghanaians

@vansly_1 said:

God bless you dear. Goodness knows, we need to celebrate and create opportunities for people when they are alive and well and not when they are gone. I pray other companies in good standing emulate this and with other veterans actors/actress

@bryanakai commented:

I guess Anthony is going to make his billboard dream come true. Nice one bro

@Nhanayaw_ASK remarked:

When I heard his request, you were the first person that came to mind oooo. God bless you for granting his request

@jojokotey commented:

This is beautiful. Veteran got his wishes. God bless you all.

@beelantey commented:

for granting Uncle Fred Amugi his wish...now let's see his billboard ✌

@PhillyMonae said:

This makes me happy.. will be a dream come through for him

Fred Amugi: Veteran Actor Wants to See Himself on a Billboard Before He Dies; Wish Gets Folks Emotional

YEN.com.gh previously reported that since 1985, legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has entertained Ghanaians, playing several roles in Ghanaian movies.

On November 5, 2022, the actor turned a year older and celebrated his 74th birthday amidst birthday messages and well wishes from his fans and colleagues. However, before his birthday, Fred Amugi caught up with Ameyaw TV for a quick chat.

During his interview, he was asked his wish for his 74th birthday, to which the Opinto actor replied;

To see myself on billboards as a brand ambassador

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh