Celebrated Ghanaian actress Christabel Ekeh has turned heads on social media after she dropped lovely pictures on her Instagram page

In the adorable pictures, she was dressed in a green velvet dress which had some star-studded elements used to add some spice to her plain green outfit

Many of her fervent followers have drooled over the pictures as they flood the comment section with charming messages and love emojis

Talented actress and new mother, Christabel Ekeh, has flaunted her gorgeous outfit in new pictures which she shared on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a stunning green velvet dress, Christabel Ekeh flaunted her envious fine legs and smooth skin.

The outfit hugged her body as it accentuated her voluptuous figure. Sparkling elements were used to design the cleavage area and the hand straps to add style to her look.

Her makeup was flawless as it brought out her facial features beautifully. Her frontal lace wig was perfectly fixed. The ends of the hair had big curls that hung over her shoulders.

Christabel Ekeh kept on a fierce pose, making the pictures unique and enticing.

Below are more pictures of the talented acress slaying in a short green velvet dress.

Many drool over gorgeous pictures of Christabel Ekeh in green velvet mini dress

kwekuyeboahdarkw said:

Woooow, looking soo gorgeous

victorialebenee commented:

So gorgeous

official_dacoster said:

Beautiful ❤️

iamgabriel158 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️sooooo beautiful

masterjaysoundz remarked:

Wow…so so so pretty..God really took His time and created you❤️

tabitha_blackbarbie remarked:

Hotttieeee

gilberto.diaz.900 said:

God of beauty❤️

newchristablekehlovers commented:

Correct ❤️❤️❤️

chyoma_hope60 said:

You are extraordinary.❤️

adams__zakarias commented:

You look attractive and lovely

Christabel Ekeh flaunts newborn baby for the first time

Christabel Ekeh showed off her newborn baby for the first time in an adorable video that has melted the hearts of many netizens.

Even though she did not reveal the face of the cute little boy in the video, many anticipated how the cute little boy looked, whether it resembled her or not.

More congratulatory messages have poured in for the talented actress as she welcomed her bundle of joy.

Source: YEN.com.gh