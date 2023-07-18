Rev. Mrs Rita Korankye-Ankrah looked fabulous in a fashionable outfit as in a trending video posted by a talented makeup artist

The 60-year-old minister of God looked splendid in a pink outfit styled with an elegant fascinator and matching shoes

Some social media users have commented on the stunning makeup up shared on Instagram

The premier Lady of Royal House Chapel International and wife of Reverend Sam Korankye-Ankrah is ageing gracefully as she continues to impress her congregation and social media users with her decent looks.

Reverend Sam Korankye-Ankrah and his wife look stunning together in this collage. Photo credits: @mamaritak @kuzistyl

Rev. Mrs Rita Korankye-Ankrah looked stunning in a pink dress with a sequin overlay in a beautiful video after her makeup session.

The 60-year-old minister of God wore an elegant hairstyle and stylish pink fascinator that matched her pink embellished pointed Versace stilettos.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video of Mrs Rita Korankye-Ankrah

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

beyoutiful_hairghana stated:

Ageing backwards

sister_may_be stated:

That's Mama Shiloh herself ❤️❤️❤️

kuzi_salon stated:

Beautiful ❤️

chacha_strands stated:

Yes, Mommy

Efiaakese stated:

Mama with the glow

aliceobeng76 stated:

Hiyaaa Mama Rita royal lady bako p3

Voniegold stated:

This Kind Of Woman ❤️

akweley_o stated:

So so pretty

peckshairsmith_'s stated:

Mummy always looks beautiful. Representing❤️

_sikagold_ stated:

GOD bless you, mummy

lorrene_lorreta stated:

Amen God bless you mummy we love you

i_am_queen_andrea stated:

Fabulously ❤️

lovelynagbekor stated:

Congratulations, Mama Rita. You’re a true mother, and we so much love you. Thank you for all you do ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Rev Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah celebrates her husband on Father's Day

The gorgeous mother and wife posed with her beautiful family for a family photo as she celebrated her husband on Father's Day. Rev Mrs Korankye-Ankrah shared the photo with this caption;

Happy Father's Day to my amazing husband. Today, I honour not just the extraordinary father you are to our family and their spouses but also the spiritual father you are to so many people across the nations of the world. Your passion for God is unparalleled and radiates through your every word and action.

I am grateful you lead our family with love, wisdom, and devotion. I pray that the Lord continues to bless you abundantly for your selflessness, guidance, and unwavering faith.

May He grant you the strength and wisdom to touch even more lives, as you have done so effectively as a spiritual father?

Thank you for being an inspiration to our children and all those who look up to you. Your love for God and dedication to His work shines brightly, and we are blessed to walk this journey with you. Happy Father's Day, @samkorankyeankrah ❤️

Sam Korankye Ankrah Gifts Veteran Preacher Brand

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, the Royal House Chapel International apostle general, who gave Reverend Dr Christy Doe Tetteh a luxury V8 vehicle.

He reportedly gave the senior female preacher the brand-new whip at her 67th birthday party.

In pictures of the beautiful times during her celebration, Reverend Dr Tetteh was joyously having a great time.

Source: YEN.com.gh