Actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio recounted how she met her baby daddy who was 50 years at the time when she was also 22 years

In an interview on The Delay Show, she said she was also in a relationship with a 20-year-old while dating the older man

Meanwhile, her daughter is currently 15 years old and she has separated from her daughter's father

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio recounted a time in her life when she got pregnant at 22 for a 50-year-old man after getting deflowered by her 20-year-old lover.

Sandra Ababio (right) and Delay (left) dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @delayghana @sandra_sarfo_ababio

Source: Instagram

Sandra Sarfor Ababio recounts how she met her baby daddy

During an interview on The Delay Show, which was aired on Sunday, September 3, 2023, Sandra Sarfo Ababio revealed that she was in a relationship with a 20-year-old, which changed her life after they had intercourse.

She said she met the 20-year-old young man, whom she referred to as Kay, through her elder brother. She said that after that encounter with Kay, she became a different person who resorted to piercing her ears, and had fun, among others.

Narrating the story, she said that as went on to have fun and enjoy life, she met another man in her community who showed interest in her.

Despite being with Kay, she fell in love with the other man in her area whom she claimed was 50 years old at the time.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio said that her 20-year-old lover learnt about her relationship with the 50-year-old man and was unhappy about it but she was not fazed about his complaints.

“The older man got me pregnant. He moved to Ghana after living in London for 16 years. He was a very mature man, almost 50 years old. He told me he was not married.”

Narrating the story to the host of the show, Delay, the talented actress stated that she later found out the older man was still married to his wife and had five children with her.

He told me he could not get married to me after I had told him about the pregnancy because he was not divorced.

“He performed the traditional marriage rites after he had impregnated me. I ended up staying with him at his residence at Regimanuel Estate. We stayed together for about six years.”

Meanwhile, Sandra Ababio’s adorable daughter is currently 15 years old. She disclosed that despite having separated from the father of her child, he still caters for their daughter.

Below is the full interview of Sandra Sarfo Ababio on The Delay Show.

