Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson shared some of the challenges she and her cast encountered while filming Tripping

She said during their late nights of filming, there were instances where they came across snakes and scorpions

Many people applauded her for her competence in the movie industry

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and film director Yvonne Nelson opened up about the struggles of shooting a new movie.

Yvonne Nelson opened up about challenges filming a new movie

Taking to her Instagram page, Yvonne Nelson shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of her upcoming movie, Tripping.

She said they had to travel to various destinations across the country to film certain scenes, and they were met with snakes, scorpions and other dangerous animals.

Sharing her experience, Yvonne Nelson wrote:

One of the most challenging projects ever! Long nights, snakes and scorpions, travelling around the country , hunger, mosquitoes x and those naughty bush insects, the scorching sun had no mercy…..WE DID IT ALL FOR YOU ❤️

The seasoned actress also shared details of her upcoming movie, Tripping, which will be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi on Easter Friday, March 29, 2024.

Below are the details of her upcoming movie:

We are looking forward to seeing you all this EASTER FRIDAY. 7pm. Silverbird Cinemas and Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi. @ynproductionsgh

Below are behind-the-scenes photos of Yvonne Nelson directing her upcoming movie, Tripping.

Reactions as Yvonne Nelson opened up about challenging filming a new movie

Many people applauded Yvonne Nelson for being a competent actress and movie director. Others also rallied their support for her upcoming movie.

“Beauty overload”: Yvonne Nelson chills with a pretty friend in the video, fans gush

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and film producer Yvonne Nelson has posted a video of her time out with a friend.

The celebrated actress shared scenes from their beautiful moments at 355 Labone with fans online.

Fans of the movie personality thronged the comments area of her sweet post to shower the pair with love.

