Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie, featuring top Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, has earned another recognition

The movie has been nominated for the Movie Of The Year award at the 2024 Black Star International Film Festival

Lil Win took to social media to share a congratulatory message from the Black Star International Film Festival

A Country Called Ghana, a movie produced by Ghanaian actor Lil Win, has earned another recognition at a prestigious film festival.

Lil Win's movie bags another nomination

In a social media post, Lil Win announced that his movie, A Country Called Ghana, has been nominated for an award at the 2024 Black Star International Film Festival.

The movie, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, has earned a nomination for the movie festival's Black Star Movie Of The Year award category.

The Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is an annual film festival that celebrates the works of filmmakers from Africa and the diaspora and provides a platform for African films to be showcased on an international stage. This year's edition will be held in Accra from September 15 to September 21, 2024.

A Country Called Ghana, which features high-profile Nigerian actors like Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Osuwagu, has gained multiple recognitions since its premiere in May 2024.

The movie has already bagged nominations in Germany and New Zealand and will be screened at the Nollywood Film Festival and IMO International Film Festival later in 2024.

Lil Win premiered A Country Called Ghana at KNUST's CCB Auditorium in Kumasi on May 25, 2024, a few hours after he was involved in a severe car crash that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child.

Below is Lil Win's announcement post on social media:

Ghanaians hail Lil Win following his milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lil Win's milestone.

