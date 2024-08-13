Martha Ankomah disclosed that she is open to playing "bad girl" roles in any movie project if the opportunity arises

The actress stated that she expects the movie's storyline to impact people's lives despite her willingness to play the "bad girl" roles

Martha Ankomah also said that she would be unbothered if she received criticism for playing negative movie roles

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah opened up about her acting career and preferences in movie roles.

Martha Ankomah shares her interest in playing "bad girl" movie roles. Photo source: @marthaankomah

Source: Instagram

Martha Ankomah speaks about "bad girl" roles

In an interview on Adom TV's Badwam Ahosepe, Martha Ankomah expressed her interest in "bad girl" movie roles.

She explained that she would only accept such roles if the movie's story positively impacted the audience.

She said:

"I still play bad girl roles in movies, but I always say that it depends on the storyline."

Martha Ankomah compared "bad girl" roles and Judas' role in the movies about Jesus Christ, stating that Judas was influential in the story despite being the villain.

"If you have ever watched Jesus films, you will realize that everyone hates Judas. We believed Jesus' story because of what Judas did to him. Judas played an important role in our acceptance of Jesus' story. For me, it is about the storyline. If the story is going to have a positive impact and I have to play the bad girl just to change someone's life to become better, I will do that."

The actress also added that fans' criticisms would not faze her if she accepted to play such roles in movies. She said she would be more interested in the storyline's impact since acting gives her the income to care for herself.

Below is the video of Martha Ankomah speaking about her interest in taking "bad girl" movie roles:

Martha Ankomah recounts struggles in her career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martha Ankomah spoke about her challenges with other actors when they debuted in the Ghanaian movie industry several years ago.

The actress disclosed that she and her colleagues had to work hard to promote themselves and their movie projects before social media existed.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh