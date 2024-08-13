Martha Ankomah detailed some of the challenges she faced at the beginning of her acting career in the Ghana movie industry

The actress disclosed that the absence of social media during her early years in the industry made the profession very difficult

Martha Ankomah also said that her belief in God helped her in her acting career despite the challenges she endured

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Martha Ankomah opened up about her acting career and the Ghana movie industry.

Martha Ankomah recounts struggles in movie industry

In an interview on Adom TV's Badwam Ahosepe, Martha Ankomah spoke about some of the challenges she and her colleagues faced in the movie industry at the beginning of her acting career.

The actress stated that she and her colleagues struggled because social media was unavailable, so they had to rely on traditional means to promote their craft.

She said:

"Trust me. It was not easy in the movie industry. When we started, it was not easy because there was no social media. You had to go through the hustle."

Martha Ankomah disclosed that the challenges negatively affected the careers of some of her colleagues in the industry. However, she and others overcame difficulties in the Ghana movie industry because of her faith in God.

She said:

"What kept some of us from going astray or doing regrettable things was God's grace, favour and guidance upon our lives."

Martha Ankomah began her acting career in the early 2000s but rose to prominence in 2007 after competing and finishing third in the Next Movie Star reality show.

The actress won many awards and starred in high-profile Ghanaian movies with Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, Van Vicker, and Nadia Buari.

Below is the video of Martha Ankomah speaking about the challenges she encountered at the beginning of her acting career:

Martha Ankomah addresses relationship with Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martha Ankomah shared details about her relationship with comic actor Lil Win before their recent legal case.

The actress disclosed that she had never met Lil Win physically and only conversed with him via phone when he needed her help securing a GTP deal.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

