Budding actress Janet Brefo Yankson, aka Sweet Mimi, went viral on social media after refusing to kiss her lover in an upcoming movie

The movie director flared up and lashed out at her for not being romantic in the scene, and this got the other actors and crew to interfere and calm hot tempers

Many people shared their views on the viral video as they debated who was in the wrong: Sweet Mimi or the movie director

Budding actress Janet Brefo Yankson, aka Sweet Mimi, went viral after a video of her refusing to kiss an actor on set surfaced online.

Movie director agitated as Sweet Mimi refuses to kiss on movie set. Image Credit: @sweetmimi_70

Source: Instagram

Movie producer blasts Sweet Mimi

In the Ghanaian movie, Sweet Mimi and her lover stood outside, in the walkway of the compound house, as they conversed and expressed their love for each other.

When they concluded their discourse, they hugged it out. However, the movie director approached them and told them to kiss after hugging. The movie director then told them to take that scene.

The scene was shot again, and Sweet Mimi failed to abide by the directives of the movie producer, who then walked to them and expressed his frustrations.

The star actress of A Country Called Ghana movie responded by saying that she could not kiss the actor but would not mind playing any other role in the movie.

This resulted in a brawl on set, and other actors and crew involved in the movie jumped in to calm the movie director, who was ranting about Sweet Mimi's behaviour.

The Sweet Mimi and movie director saga.

Reactions to the video

Many people were unhappy about the movie director's actions after Sweet Mimi refused to kiss in the movie. Others also called her out for not reading the script and being abreast with what was demanded of her for that role.

Others also admired her calm demeanour as the movie director expressed his anger towards her. Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the viral video:

Akosua❤️🧿Fair said:

"Is it by force for her to kiss or will the kiss promote the movie 😏😏😏"

🇬🇭ALPHA🦅🥹 said:

"I think MIMI is dating the guy sitting there holding the phone 😂😂😂"

HisRoyalMajestyAkwasiforeigner said:

"My question is did they give MIMI the script before????"

✫✫𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐇✫✫ said:

"Eeeeeee Mimi wow) abotre3 paaa ooo boie ah 😢"

nana Amponsem said:

"look at the girl she fool waa you know the kiss is part of the script and u decided to collect his money"

IKS ⚡⚡⚡ said:

"If it was Toosweet Anang..She would have kiss but Ogyam deɛ ɔntumi😅😂😂

Sweet Mimi and movie director saga.

Funny Face recounts kissing Jackie Appiah

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face recounted the first time he kissed actress Jackie Appiah in a movie role where they were played as a married couple.

In a video he posted on his X account, he said he forgot the lines in his script after the kiss and he encouraged his fervent fans never to forget that memorable moment.

The video got many people laughing hard, while others asked about the release date and title of the movie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh