Nana Aba Anamoah and Sandra Ankobiah were at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea and Manchester City's season opener

In a video, Nana Aba, a fervent Manchester United fan, was captured mocking the Blues fans after losing 2-0 on August 18, 2024

The video did not excite Chelsea fans as they defended their loss to United in the comments, while others laughed hard at them

Nana Aba Anamoah mocked Chelsea fans after they lost 2-0 in their season opener against Manchester City.

The media personality watched the game at Stamford Bridge with her dear friend, lawyer Sandra Ankobiah.

Nana Aba and Sandra Ankobiah watch the game between Chelsea and Manchester United. Image credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba and Sandra mock Chelsea fans

After the Chelsea and Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18, Nana Aba shared a video of her and Sandra walking out of the stadium with sad Chelsea fans.

Nana Aba, a staunch Manchester United fan, mocked Blues fans by calling them sorrowful people. She then hinted that the astute lawyer and dear friend Sandra was an Arsenal fan.

In the video, Nana Aba empathised with Chelsea fans and encouraged them that next time, they might hopefully beat City.

"These are the sorrowful people. So sorry Chelsea, next time," Nana Aba said in the video she posted on her Instagram page.

A Chelsea fan passed by, and Nana Aba asked him whether they could beat City when they clash again, and he replied in the affirmative.

Reactions to Nana Aba's video mocking Chelsea

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video and Chelsea losing to City in their season opener:

owuraku_ampofo said:

"Hmmm you cause am"

jp.amoah said:

"No love for the blue people 😀😭"

adwoaloudgh said:

"Obi bɛkye wo abro wo pɛɛɛ. Wo se wano pɛ asɛm"

akosuasarpong33

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 Omo asa dodo this season too"

katakyie_herbert_obeng

"They should even buy all the disciples of Christ, we don’t care. They will still finish 10th 😂😂😂😂💀"

payceefranklynmusic

"Wo korr hor kor y3 dien!? 😆🤣🤣😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️"

call_me__pumpkin

"Proper hate watching and I love it. Inject their tears into my veins 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

ohema_9

"Sandra the Arsenals 😂"

Haaland slams Enzo Fernandez

YEN.com.gh also reported that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was on fire as they defeated Chelsea 2-0 in their season opener to begin the race to defend their title as Premier League champions.

The 24-year-old scored a goal after just 18 minutes before ex-Blues midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, sealed victory. After the match, Haaland lashed out at Enzo Fernandez for allegedly trying to stamp on him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh