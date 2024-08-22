Socialite Efia Odo got many people laughing hard when she played a game guessing the names of Ghanaian musicians

One thing that made the video exciting was how she reacted when she heard the names of some musicians for the first time

Some fans wondered why Kwesi Arthur's name was not added to the list, while others also talked about the names listed

Socialite and actress Efia Odo guessed the names of Ghanaian musicians and her reaction to some of their names excited many fans.

Efia Odo guesses the names of Ghanaian celebrities. Image credit: @efia_odo

Efia Odo guesses celebrity names

In a video sighted on renowned media house TV3's TikTok account, the first name Efia Odo guessed was singer Gyakie.

However, when it was followed by dancehall musician Samini, she asked the interviewer who that was and even requested clues.

For musicians King Promise, KiDi, and Sarkodie, she guessed them correctly without fumbling in her answers.

Singer Amarae's birth name, Ama Serwah Genfi, confused the co-host of the viral podcast Rants, Bants, and Confessions, such that she said the name sounded like that of her grandmother. Despite thinking hard about the answer, she eventually got it right.

Also, rapper Kofi Kinaata's real name, Martin King Arthur, confused her and she admitted to not knowing who that was.

The ending of the guessing game excited many fans. When Efia Odo was asked who Charles Nii Armah was, she shouted 'paah paah paah', which was the famous pickup line of dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Below is the video of Efia Odo guessing the names of celebrities:

Reactions to Efia Odo's guessing game video

Some fans wondered why Kwesi Arthur's name was not included in the guessing game's name since he and Efia Odo had been in the news about his name being mentioned on a podcast.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

Gazelle🫶🏿 said:

"Emmanuel whaaaatttt😂😂😂😂"

₦λ₦λ ƙ₩λME said:

"King promise…. Promise Borketey is his name… my jnr in Jhs nd Shs…. Gregory bɛn 😂😂😂"

Rosina🌸 said:

"She’s really beautiful 🥰💜"

Queen 👸 Khadijah ♥️ said:

"I thought Samini is northerner, where from Emmanuel Andrews from😂"

Mentry Azonto said:

"😂😂😂Where is Kwesi Arthur??"

Shatta Wale reacts to Efia Odo's video

YEN.com.gh also reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale and socialite Efia Odo caused a stir on social media.

This comes after Shatta Wale reacted to a video of Efia Odo walking funny to his 2016 hit song Kakai inside a thick forest.

Their conversation on X excited many fans who wondered whether they were no longer at odds with one another.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

